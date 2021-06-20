UWI lecturer held for shooting at wife

A LECTURER at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) open campus has been arrested by police after he reportedly shot at his common-law wife on Saturday.
Up to yesterday evening, the 52-year-old man remained in custody at Tunapuna Police Station, police said.
The man, said officers, was also an unsuccessful United National Congress (UNC) candidate in the 2015 general election.
Police reports state that around 10.30 a.m., on the Labour Day public holiday, the lecturer had an argument with the 42-year-old woman at their Tunapuna home, during which he pulled out his licensed firearm and fired a single shot in her direction.
She was not injured.
Officers said the woman made a report, after which officers went to the location.
Upon their arrival, the officers confronted the suspect and asked that he hand over his firearm as well as his Firearm User’s Licence (FUL).
He complied without protest, they said.
Minutes later, officers from the Northern Division CSI team went to the house where they recovered one spent bullet shell.
PC Payne of the Police Service Gender Based Unit is continuing enquiries.