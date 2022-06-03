UWI MONEY CRUNCH

Government has rejected a proposal from The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine, for an increase in tuition fees.
The proposal for the increase came in response to the Government’s intention to implement a ten-per cent reduction in its subvention to The UWI for the 2022-23 academic year—a cut of over $50 million from the current subvention of over $500 million a year.
However, Government is not in support of a fee increase and has asked the campus executive to review its expenditure, paying close attention to the number of courses it offers as well as the size of its enrolment in order to operate within budget.
This was revealed at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference by Minister of Finance and (current) chairman of the university’s Grant Committee, Colm Imbert.
Imbert said one of the problems was that enrolment at St Augustine was in excess of 16,000 students and the campus had over 300 course offerings.
“So you have a vast array of courses and you have 16,000, 17,000 students... The university needs to look at all the courses that they want the Government and the country to pay for.
“We are not going to tell them what courses to put on, but we believe that they need to look at all these courses they are offering and decide which ones the Government should pay for.
“That is our response to their proposal that they increase tuition fees. Because we think that that increase in tuition fees should be a last resort (and that) The UWI has to look within first, and see whether they have not overextended themselves. Because the cost to the State is directly proportional to the number of students and the number of courses that are being offered,” Imbert stated.
More courses, more money
Imbert said what had been happening over the last three years is that Barbados and Jamaica have been cutting back in terms of the amount of money that they have available to them to pay, and T&T has been faced with a challenge in which the St Augustine campus has been “continuing to ask us for large sums of money. So the more students you have and the more courses you offer, your costs go up”.
He said the Government established a committee on May 9 to look at the fee-increase proposal. The committee, which was chaired by MP for Port of Spain South Keith Scotland and comprised Imbert, Camille Robinson-Regis and Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, met with the outgoing principal, Prof Brian Copeland, and incoming principal, Dr Rose Marie Belle Antoine, who made their proposal.
“And our position to them is that they need to take a look at the size of their enrolment and the number of course offerings to see whether that is the reason why their costs are so high,” Imbert said.
He said the Government contributed directly about $517 million annually to The UWI, and then the Government spends at least $200 million on GATE funding.
“So that is $700 million that Trinidad and Tobago spends as a country on the university every year, and I am being conservative, since it could be more,” Imbert said.
He said because of the problems with Covid and other financial challenges, the Government has had to limit the St Augustine campus to a certain sum of money. “And what we have found is that the St Augustine campus has found it difficult to live within the budget we have given them,” he said.
Nyan: T&T students’ fees lowest in region
Also speaking at the news conference, Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the fee-increase proposal was first raised on March 5, 2022, by the office of the campus principal.
She said it was pointed out then that there had been no fee increase at the St Augustine campus for the last 21 years, in contrast to Mona and Cave Hill, which had increased their fees in line with inflation.
At Mona and Cave Hill, students contribute 20 per cent of the cost of tuition, whereas at St Augustine students contribute 13 per cent, with these fees being the lowest in the region, she said.
Gadsby-Dolly said she met on April 28 with the St Augustine campus executive and the Students Guild president to discuss the student fee proposal.
The guild had concerns which included that the increase was too sharp, there was inadequate consultation and they wanted to know whether the increase in tuition would be covered by a corresponding increase in GATE funding.
She said the guild also recommended that the fee-increase be contemplated for the academic year (September) 2024, (not September 2023).
The Cabinet-appointed committee (chaired by Scotland) met with the guild and campus executive on May 13, 2022.
She said the major consideration was the impact of an increase in short order—from September 2022. She said the increases proposed ranged from 25 per cent to 71 per cent depending on the faculty—with different percentages suggested for different faculties.
She said the Government committee asked for more information, as well as requested the campus to do a cost-benefit analysis and an efficacy analysis looking at all the courses and the enrolment, determining “what we can reduce where possible”.
She said the Government would be looking at all the information to take a closer look going forward in this academic year.
“So, to sum it up... the Government therefore did not support a fee increase at UWI St Augustine for this academic year 2022-23. But we will consider all the information that is submitted, and then come to a conclusion in collaboration with the guild with respect to the years following 2022-23,” Gadsby-Dolly said.
GATE funding
In response to a question, Imbert said the Government did not propose to tell The UWI what or how many courses it should slash. “What we have done is told the university how much money we are prepared to spend. We are not going to dictate to them what their courses should be.”
Imbert said the guild’s position was that the fee increase for September 2022 would be too quick, in terms of time, and the implication was that people need time to internalise the idea of an increase.
Asked about next year, in terms of fees, Imbert said: “That will take care of itself.”
He stressed that no decision had been taken. Asked whether there would be any adjustment to GATE, Imbert said when GATE was set up, the financial situation was very different from now, in that the Government was running a surplus budget and oil and gas prices were high, but “we are now living in a certain reality, therefore we have to look at GATE and determine whether we need to make some adjustments”.
He stressed, however, that no decision had been taken.