UWI staff in protest over pay

No remit equals no exams, no grades and no work.
These were some of the warnings issued by academic, senior administrative and professional staff of The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, (The UWI) as they squared off with management during a protest across campus yesterday.
Frustrated by not receiving a pay increase since 2014, dozens of staff members represented by the West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) demanded management get negotiations started, or face more action.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, WIGUT vice-president and senior lecturer in organic chemistry Dr Russel Ramsewak said staff have been suffering silently for the past nine years.
Now with the increasing cost of living, they can no longer remain silent, he said.
Ramsewak said in December 2019, WIGUT presented a proposal to then-campus principal Prof Brian Copeland, requesting the remit for negotiations for the 2014-to-2017 salary period.
No negotiations were conducted then.
Fast-forward to 2022, and staff members remained hopeful that his replacement, Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, would have ensured salary increases.
But, that too has thus far proven futile, he added.
Also speaking yesterday, senior lecturer in mathematics Dr Donna Dyer said, “We care about our university. We care about the campus. The Government and the university’s senior management has to care about us, too.
“We also need to get an equitable salary because we are all highly qualified and because we care about our campus, we care about this university, we have made a decision to stay here. Whereas, many of us could grab our PhD and go elsewhere and work. We are not doing that.
“We have decided we want to be here and, therefore, we are begging the courtesy of an answer. If an answer is given, then discussions can get started. Something could be said to us as to what is happening, and that is all we’re asking for,” she added.
Chanting, “It’s nine years we waiting, we ain’t getting nothing”, and, “We want we remit right now”, dozens of senior staff representing information technology, bursary and intellectual property, to name a few, all dressed in red T-shirts, with placards in hand, and joined lecturers to march through the grounds of the Office of the Campus Principal yesterday.
‘Nothing else we can do’
Belle Antoine was not present, as she was out of the country yesterday.
Facing the protest instead was deputy principal Prof Indar Ramnarine, as staff demanded he take action.
Addressing the protesters outside Antoine’s office, Ramnarine said, “We really empathise with you; 2014 has been a long time. I know cost of living would have gone up. We are trying our best to get a remit.
“We have been actively discussing the matter with the (Chief Personnel Officer) and up to (yesterday) the Registrar would have reached out to that office, and still we have not received a remit.
“And as you very well know, we cannot negotiate until we get a remit from the CPO. At this point in time, there’s nothing else we can do.”
This response was not well received, as protesters shouted their disappointment and said it was unacceptable.
Many staff said UWI’s management was not doing enough to engage the CPO and, as such, they felt they were being taken for granted.
Others told Ramnarine he was not genuine and they felt disrespected, especially since they kept the university running during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Also addressing the protesters after they marched up the stairs of the administration building demanding management “come out”, campus registrar Dr Dawn-Marie De Four-Gill said, “We empathise with what is occurring right now.
“We would have sent your proposal along with the proposals of other groups on campus to the CPO, and we are right now awaiting a remit.
“At this point in time, we have been following up on a daily basis. We tried to call this morning to get an update, and the situation is still the same.”
However, without satisfactory responses yesterday, lecturers and staff said they are now forced to have “a very ferocious upscaling of the action”.
This may include staying away from classes and refusal to grade examinations and student work.
When asked about the threats made by staff, Ramnarine told the Express it is a serious threat to campus operations.
Nevertheless, he thanked WIGUT for holding the protest between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., when there were no scheduled classes.