UWI student enrolment dips

The University of the West Indies’ (The UWI) general student enrolment is down five per cent compared to previous years, dropping to 15,130 students.
The number of undergraduate students dropped by four per cent, slipping below 11,000, and post-graduate enrolment declined by eight per cent.
Post-graduate total was 4,283, undergraduate total was 10,847 and total enrolment stood at 15,130.
These were some of the figures disclosed yesterday by The UWI’s principal, Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, at the virtual UWI St Augustine 2023 Campus Council Meeting annual report.
Antoine said at the undergraduate level, engineering, law, medical sciences, and sport saw positive growth of five per cent, eight per cent, two per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.
Humanities and education experienced the sharpest decline of 18 per cent and the Faculties of Social Sciences and Science & Technology also recorded uncharacteristic dips of seven per cent and four per cent, respectively.
The post-graduate figures show that the Faculty of Law had the most significant decline at 31 per cent.
The Faculties of Humanities & Education and Medical Sciences experienced the lowest drops of five per cent and four per cent.
Broken down by degree type, undergraduate diplomas showed the sharpest decrease—38 per cent, followed by post-graduate certificate courses where enrolment fell by 26.5 per cent.
Admissions criteria
must change
This year, the campus is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
But Antoine said admissions criteria have to change.
“One area where we can make a change almost immediately is regarding our admissions criteria, which, if we are to provide a more progressive approach to access, our admissions criteria can no longer be based solely on CAPE results, although that remains a critical criterion. This broader approach to access means considering other desirable attributes that we wish to inculcate in our graduates and is in line with international scholarships that emphasise leadership, social activism, and alternative attributes,” Antoine said.
She said if the campus is to survive, tuition fees must be sustainable.
“We must have sustainable tuition fees that are not prohibitive for the majority of our students. This means speaking more directly with banks, private sector donors, increasing bursaries, and promoting innovative bond arrangements in exchange for financial assistance and loan schemes,” Antoine said.
She added: “There will need to be internships and a curriculum that is international in focus and more relevant to today’s challenges, in other words, proactive, and geared toward problem-solving and making our curricula more attractive to students looking outwards. This progressive principle must apply as well to our UWI staff. Putting people first means being open, understanding, and promoting a more inclusive governance system.”
She noted that The UWI’s St Augustine campus was doing well in terms of funding for research, with over $40 million, and all faculties are doing their part to attract funding.
“I started my tenure with open days on Wednesdays for staff and established several new staff-led committees. The intention is to implement workable suggestions that come out of these sessions. As we enter the 75th anniversary year of The UWI, I am confident that The UWI, St Augustine, will continue to thrive. We will have to work very hard, show great resilience, and harness our creative dynamism—our Caribbean élan—if we are to become the change we seek to make. It will not be easy, but we can, and must do it,” she said.
Vice-chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles said the university’s management, in difficult circumstances, will require scientific approaches rather than ad hoc responses.
“What our strategic plan is all about is as scientific as possible an approach to the decision-making process and the evidentiary basis being used to inform those choices, with a clear vision of the kind of university that we wish to achieve, and the good news, of course, is that here we are in our 75th year, and we can say with confidence that the reputation of the UWI has never been greater,” he said.
“Our performance has shown this, and in the rankings of the universities competitively across the world, we can sustain this argument that our reputation has never been greater and, critically, that the visibility of our university across that global space has also never been greater. We have focused on ensuring that we will create a kind of university that is excellent not only in terms of its academic output but in terms of its ethical relationship with the societies we serve.”
Beckles said the goal for The UWI is to engage in future-focused activism.
“We have set out to be an activist university, in the sense that we are engaged with the communities we serve. We find solutions to the challenges facing Caribbean society and economy; we identify these challenges; we have a clear understanding of the development needs of this region; and therefore, we throw our support behind strategies to achieve these targets, and that makes us an activist university,” Beckles said.