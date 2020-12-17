UWI team in project to analyse cornonavirus

A team of researchers from The University of the West Indies, St Augustine (The UWI), has embarked on a project to analyse coronavirus genomes from infected individuals.
This will enhance Trinidad and Tobago’s capacity to identify different lineages of the virus and monitor mutations in order to track the virus’ spread, distinguish between local and newly imported cases, and to better understand the virus and our immune system’s response to it, The UWI said in a statement yesterday.
“The important thing is that whole genome sequencing of the virus can provide epidemiological insights that can inform public health responses,” said project lead Christine Carrington, a professor of Molecular Genetics and Virology at The UWI St Augustine’s Faculty of Medical Sciences.
“The Nanopore sequencing technology we are using is very rapid. The data is available in real-time, so the insights gained are actionable.”
Titled “Covid-19: Infectious disease Molecular Epidemiology for Pathogen Control and Tracking (Covid-19: IMPACT)”, the project involves extracting and sequencing genomes of severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2) from patient samples.
Genomes are the “hereditary blueprint” of all living organisms, including viruses, written on a strand of ribonucleic acid (RNA) in so-called RNA viruses like SAR-COV-2.
RNA viruses frequently undergo mutation and by tracking these changes scientists are able to gather important data about diseases and their spread, The UWI stated.
The data has many uses, Carrington said.
“You can use it to determine whether a group of cases are linked to each other. For example, if you detect a number of cases in a workplace, you can address questions such as ‘are these infections related to each other? Has there been spread within the workplace? Or did each of the affected individuals acquire the infection independently, outside the workplace?’”
Fnded by a grant from the UWI-Trinidad and Tobago Research, Development and Impact (RDI) Fund, the project can make an important contribution to the national Covid-19 response as Trinidad and Tobago seeks to balance public health with the need to boost economic activity, The UWI stated.
The research team includes investigators from The UWI, the Ministry of Health, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha), the University of Oxford and the University of London.
Carrington said the data will also be very useful when T&T has access to a Covid-19 vaccine.
“We will need to assess the impact of the vaccine. These molecular approaches can be used to monitor levels of viral diversity in the country and to estimate changes in viral population size.”
Virus changes
“Covid-19: IMPACT” is still in its early phase.
Dr Nikita Sahadeo, post-doctoral researcher on the project, has just generated the first five SARS-COV-2 genomes from Trinidad and Tobago.
The project will expand “to get baseline data on the coronavirus lineages that have circulated in Trinidad and Tobago, the level of diversity we have, and how it has changed over time”, said Cariington.
The project team will also analyse what is happening across the rest of the Caribbean with Carpha facilitating this.
“There are now hundreds of thousands of SARS-COV-2 genomes publicly available, but the vast majority is from the UK and the Caribbean region is very under-represented.
“Once we have that data, we will be in a position to better answer questions that public health bodies might have. The aim with the establishment of this local capacity for rapid whole genome sequencing is to be able to respond to the public health bodies, not just with Covid-19 but also other infectious diseases in the future.”