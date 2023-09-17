Mileidy Materano

To represent T&T internationally: Mileidy Materano

MILEIDY Materano, the Venezuelan national who won a beauty contest to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the Miss Grand International pageant, has been receiving death threats.

The matter has been reported to the police, a source close to the beauty queen confirmed yesterday.

It is the latest development in what has been a week of online hate levelled against the beauty queen.

Her victory at last Sunday’s Miss Grand T&T pageant caused an uproar, with many people taking to social media to question her eligibility and criticise the judges’ decision.

In the days following the pageant, the franchise holder of Mr and Miss Grand T&T, Stolen Productions Ltd and Materano’s manager, Charisse Parsons, who have also been trolled on social media, stated categorically that the 29-year-old businesswoman who operates her own registered company met all criteria required by the international body.

Late last week, Materano called for an end to the hate and negativity, but the attacks have amplified.

“Get the (expletive) out or get dead,” posted one commenter below a video reel featuring Materano which was uploaded to social media.

Materano’s management team declined to comment.

The matter is being investigated, a source told the Sunday Express yesterday. —Kimberly Wallace

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

V’zuelan beauty queen gets death threats

V’zuelan beauty queen gets death threats

MILEIDY Materano, the Venezuelan national who won a beauty contest to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the Miss Grand International pageant, has been receiving death threats.

The matter has been reported to the police, a source close to the beauty queen confirmed yesterday.

Intruder shot dead by FUL owner

Intruder shot dead by FUL owner

An unidentified man who attempted to invade a home in St Augustine yesterday morning was fatally shot by the homeowner.

The owner of the home is the holder of a Firearm User’s Licence (FUL).

The incident took place around 4 a.m. at Freeman Road in St Augustine.

Three bandits went to the house and forced their way inside.

Letters demanding probes sent to five authorities

Letters demanding probes sent to five authorities

Although the Integrity Commission has closed its case into Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s purchase of a Tobago townhouse, letters have been sent to five different authorities, demanding investigations and requesting information under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

On the heels of this, the Integrity Commission dispatched letters on September 14, 2023, justifying its decision to close its investigation into Rowley and asked an attorney to provide evidence that businessman Allan Warner is a “PNM financier”.

‘Political sabotage’

‘Political sabotage’

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says he is taking “personal offence” to an act of vandalism at the recently commissioned Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Golden Grove Booster Station.

The station services part of the Lopinot/Bon Air West constituency he represents in the House of Representatives.

Headache for farmers

Headache for farmers

Excessive heat over the past few weeks has been baking farmlands across Trinidad and Tobago, resulting in crop losses and headaches for farmers.

At poultry pens across the country, chickens are dying due to heat stress, while cattle farmers a reporting that their animals are now “skin and bones” because they are not getting the quality and quantity of grass they need to grow.

Recommended for you