V’zuelan beauty queen gets death threats

MILEIDY Materano, the Venezuelan national who won a beauty contest to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the Miss Grand International pageant, has been receiving death threats.
The matter has been reported to the police, a source close to the beauty queen confirmed yesterday.
It is the latest development in what has been a week of online hate levelled against the beauty queen.
Her victory at last Sunday’s Miss Grand T&T pageant caused an uproar, with many people taking to social media to question her eligibility and criticise the judges’ decision.
In the days following the pageant, the franchise holder of Mr and Miss Grand T&T, Stolen Productions Ltd and Materano’s manager, Charisse Parsons, who have also been trolled on social media, stated categorically that the 29-year-old businesswoman who operates her own registered company met all criteria required by the international body.
Late last week, Materano called for an end to the hate and negativity, but the attacks have amplified.
“Get the (expletive) out or get dead,” posted one commenter below a video reel featuring Materano which was uploaded to social media.
Materano’s management team declined to comment.
The matter is being investigated, a source told the Sunday Express yesterday. —Kimberly Wallace