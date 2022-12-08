With murders at an all-time high of 565, Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob has proceeded on 35 days’ vacation, saying it is an opportune time to do so.
As he cleared his desk, he gave the assurance that the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is capable of leading the Police Service crime-fighting as he proceeds on vacation.
Acting DCP Erla Christopher is acting Police Commissioner in Jacob’s absence.
Speaking to the Express last night by phone as rumours began circulating that he had been sent on leave, Jacob said he had accumulated leave and he felt it was “opportune” to take time out now.
He said he has been working endlessly without any rest and believes that the TTPS will not suffer in his absence as there is competent leadership team at the helm.
There are now three deputy Police Commissioners in the TTPS.
Jacob yesterday presented newly minted Acting Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Ramnarine Samaroo and Curt Simon with their instruments of appointment following their recent promotions at a small ceremony at the Commissioner’s Conference Room, at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.
The release stated that as Jacob welcomed the officers to their new positions, he said that the promotions came at an opportune time as he proceeds on vacation leave.
Jacob said having two more DCPs appointed to the executive team means that the TTPS is in a good position in terms of leadership and expertise.
The Commissioner said he was confident that the two DCPs will ably assist Acting DCP Christopher as she takes over the helm of the organisation in his absence.
In October this year, Parliament approved a motion for Christopher to act as Police Commissioner.
Parliament also approved legislation making the process of appointing an Acting top cop simpler—leaving it to the Police Service Commission (PolSC) to approve Acting appointments rather than have it come to the Parliament.
The TTPS release stated that Jacob met with the Police Service executive yesterday and thanked them for their support.
He also reminded the staff of the critical role they perform in ensuring safety and security for all.
The release stated that the Commissioner said his absence ought not interfere with the many initiatives already in progress, while in pursuit of the organisation’s strategic priorities and goals set out in the Operational Plan 2022-2024.
Said Jacob: “While I am on leave, I am confident that the commitment and dedication you have demonstrated over the past months will continue, you have shown me that you are fully invested and fully aware of your responsibilities.
“Through our collective years of experience we understand that crime is not a static phenomenon, therefore as a necessity, we must keep evolving and strategising, always seeking to adopt and inculcate best practices into our operations, if we are to win the war against crime.”
The release stated that the staff wished him all the best on his “well-deserved vacation and thanked him for his astute leadership and motivating skills in keeping the team together and focused on the objectives.”
The Parliament of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago approved the nominations of DCPs (Ag.) Samaroo and Simon on December 2, 2022, clearing the way for their appointments.