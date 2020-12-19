Vaccinated people still need to prove they are Covid-negative

Even if a person has been administered a Covid-19 vaccine in another country, if he or she intends to enter Trinidad and Tobago, the person will be required to show Covid-negative status.
That position was announced by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday as he updated the country on its current position with regard to the Covid-19 virus.
Deyalsingh said on Wednesday he, along with Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, began reaching out to regional and international experts and based on those consultations, it was decided that everyone wanting to enter the country will need to undergo a PCR test.
PCR test required
“The position we have come up with based on the current available science, everything we say this morning is based on current evidence, things can change as more data and evidence comes in. The position is that we are still going to require anyone coming into Trinidad and Tobago to still provide us with a PCR test,” he said.
Asked if Government has considered making it a requirement for those entering the country to have immunisation cards to prove they have been administered the vaccine, Deyalsingh said there was no set policy in place just yet.
“That will be developed as time goes along,” he said, adding that Covid-19 was an evolving situation and one that had to be dealt with on a step-by-step basis.
“As I said earlier, anyone coming to Trinidad and Tobago is still required to produce a negative PCR test. That is the policy position. The policy position of a PCR test regardless of your immunisation remains the same,” he said.