Vaccination of children between the ages of 12 and 18 using the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will begin tomorrow at 8 a.m. at 13 sites across East, West, North, South and Central Trinidad.
One additional site, the Divali Nagar in Endeavour, Chaguanas, will not be ready for vaccinations until Sunday.
No appointment will be required for vaccinations, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday, adding that Tobago will have its own vaccination rollout for children. Deyalsingh advised that children who are in school or not, as well as children of migrants, can access the vaccine.
“We want to vaccinate every person between the ages of 12 to 18, regardless of school status. If you are 12 to 18 and in school, it’s open to you. If you are 12 to 18 and you are not in school, it is open to you. If you are 12 to 18 and you’re a child of a migrant, whether you’re a Venezuelan migrant, whatever, it is open to you,” he said at yesterday’s Covid-19 media briefing.
Deyalsingh said 1,500 Venezuelan migrant children are to be vaccinated among the 90,000-plus children who fall in the eligible age group.
“The Living Water Community wrote to me this morning. They have 1,500 migrant children they want to vaccinate and I said ‘fine, bring them’.
“We will make a block appointment for you at NAPA and at Divali Nagar when that opens up on Sunday. And we will gladly vaccinate those Venezuelan migrant children because it is open to any child between the ages of 12 and 18, regardless of citizenship or residency,” he stated.
‘Do the right thing’
Deyalsingh said there are enough Pfizer vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago’s entire population of 12 to 18-year-olds. On Thursday, T&T received 305,370 Pfizer vaccines from the United States.
It was the first batch of the 908,000 Pfizer donation promised by the US. Saying that he was hearing comments from the public that children were too young to be vaccinated, Deyalsingh reiterated that from as early as three months old children have been receiving vaccines.
He urged parents to take advantage of the opportunity to get their children vaccinated with Pfizer because if the Delta variant becomes a community issue “children of this country are the ones who are going to bear the brunt of it”
Deyalsingh went on to implore: “Parents, if you love your children, the same way you vaccinated them at three months from measles, mumps, rubella, polio, yellow fever, whooping cough and tetanus, it’s the same thing we are asking you to do now. Very little has changed. I just want to make a plea to parents to get your loved ones, your children, vaccinated.”
Deyalsingh advised that to avoid large crowds, only one parent per household should accompany their child to the vaccination sites.
“If you have two or more children in the age group, one parent comes with the minor. That will help us manage crowds and help us maintain social distance, so please, parents/guardians, work with us,” Deyalsingh said.
Vaccination information
Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has advised of the following arrangements for the administration of the Pfizer Vaccine:
• All citizens/residents between ages 12-18 inclusive are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine regardless of whether they are registered at schools.
• All eligible persons can walk in at any of the vaccination sites listed below to receive the Pfizer vaccine — no appointment is necessary.
• Minors must be accompanied by ONE parent/guardian only
• Parents/guardians must walk with a form of Identification, the birth certificate of the child/ward and proof of relationship to child (guardians only).
The walk-in vaccination service will begin on Wednesday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following 14 sites:
• Heliport, Chaguaramas.
• COSTAATT City Campus, PoS.
• National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).
• COSTAATT Campus, El Dorado.
• Wallerfield International Raceway.
• Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.
• Duranta Gardens Community Centre, Sangre Grande.
• L’anse Noire Community Centre, Toco.
• Divali Nagar site, Uriah Butler Highway, Endeavour (starting Sunday, August 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
• Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.
• Pleasantville Technology Centre (MIC), San Fernando.
• Hansraj Sumairsingh Multi-purpose Complex, Rio Claro.
• Mayaro Civic Centre.
• National Energy Skills Centre (NESC), La Brea.