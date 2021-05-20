Vaccine appointment stress

With the Government set to roll out the second round of its national Covid-19 vaccination programme today, citizens are rushing for appointments, but many are disappointed that they haven’t been able to secure a spot.
The Government on Wednesday received 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine as a gift from the People’s Republic of China, which will be used for the second round of vaccinations.
Several citizens yesterday expressed their disappointment and frustration over their inability to book an appointment to get vaccinated.
One concerned citizen who contacted the Express said every call-in and WhatsApp number advertised to facilitate the booking of appointments at the various vaccination sites was not responding to calls or messages.
“The call-in numbers all have their voice mailbox filled and, therefore, the call is dropped automatically. Please make this known to the public that the Ministry of Health is not providing proper means for persons to make appointments, and it will result in people still trying to crowd the health centres to simply book appointments in person,” said the concerned citizen.
This round of vaccinations includes people over the age of 60 and those with comorbidities—such as diabetes, heart problems and hypertension—who are considered at higher risk of Covid-19 infection and developing more severe symptoms.
One 60-year-old who unsuccessfully attempted to secure an appointment said she later felt symptomatic and went to the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre seeking a Covid-19 test.
The woman claimed to have been told she was not displaying enough symptoms to get tested, and instead, she should try to get an appointment to be vaccinated.
The St Joseph centre falls under the North-Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA).
No walk-ins
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Wednesday announced that the next phase of Trinidad and Tobago’s public inoculation programme begins at vaccinations sites across the country today, with another rollout starting next week Wednesday.
Deyalsingh said at the virtual news conference that vaccinations this time around will be conducted by appointments only, and “no walk-ins” will be facilitated at any of the sites.
He warned against this and against congregating at vaccination sites, which occurred in April during the first phase of the programme.
Authorities at the helm of the Covid-19 response, including North-Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive officer Davlin Thomas, have in the past attributed problems in securing appointments to a need for increased personnel to manage incoming calls and requests.
Thomas did not respond yesterday to a request for a comment.
Testing the system
Armed with complaints of not being able to get through by telephone or WhatsApp message, the Express yesterday decided to test the system.
A call to the Mayaro District Health Facility’s 226-9553 call-in number was met with, “Can’t take your call”. Another call a few minutes later resulted in no one picking up.
The mailbox of Arima’s 280-3788 number was full while a voice recording said, “The person you’re trying to reach at 380-1844 is not registered for this mailbox service”.
Next up was the Barataria Health Centre where the 800-8222 number responded with, “You have reached the Covid-19 vaccine appointment hotline, please hold and the next available agent will take your information”.
After holding for a while, the recording indicated the call was being transferred to the operator, but no one picked up.
A call to the Chaguanas District Health Facility’s 378-4374 was greeted with a voice at the other end who, upon taking a question, listed the information needed to facilitate an appointment being booked.
The testing of the WhatsApp numbers provided mixed results. Five of the seven numbers messaged—Point Fortin, Mayaro, Rio Claro, Barataria and Couva—did produce a response, with Point Fortin providing a link for the booking of appointments, while the other four said applicants needed to provide their name, date of birth, address, ID/passport number, existing medical conditions, if any, as well as an e-mail address and the name of their employer.
Arima and Chaguanas WhatsApp numbers did not respond to messages.