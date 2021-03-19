Vaccine bacchanal

Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu has knocked the “diplomatic decency” of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
“I don’t think it is in the pale of diplomatic decency to personally attack a resident High Commissioner.”
This was the High Commissioner’s response to several questions from the Express yesterday, via e-mail, following Rowley’s comments that Sahu had not communicated anything about India’s vaccines to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
The Prime Minister made the disclosure at a “Conversations with the Prime Minister” meeting at the Mt Hope/Mt Lambert Community Centre.
“The first I heard about any vaccines from India was from local doctors who were spoken to by the Indian High Commissioner—who did not speak to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago,” Rowley said.
According to Rowley, the second time he heard about these vaccines was when local businessmen were seeking to make arrangements to bring vaccines into the country.
No confirmation
The Prime Minister said Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne then approached the Indian High Commission to query these vaccine reports.
Rowley said when that question was asked, the response (from Sahu) was, “I don’t know.”
He said the Government then communicated directly with India to find out about the vaccines.
“I can tell you there has been no confirmation of any such thing from India,” Rowley said.
“We also communicated with the supplier from India who is supplying the world. They said they are not taking any orders.”
“What is happening is that the vaccine suppliers have taken pre-orders from the wealthy countries that are buying up all that they can produce.”
The Express asked the High Commissioner yesterday for comment on the Prime Minister’s remarks.
He was also asked if he (Sahu) had any communication with the T&T Government about India’s vaccination programme.
The Express asked further what the process was in other Caribbean territories—eg, Barbados—to facilitate the donation of vaccines to neighbouring Caricom islands.
A question was also asked on if there is any information as to whether Trinidad and Tobago will be receiving any vaccines from India.
Request for gift
There has been ongoing controversy with respect to this country seeking to get vaccines from India.
On February 23, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wrote to India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for a gift of Covid-19 vaccines.
Browne had criticised Persad-Bissessar, stating she “has chosen to sacrifice protocol and good judgment and to tamper with sound bilateral relations in a quest for relevance and attention”.
Browne had stated that Rowley had written to the government of India requesting vaccines, that he also wrote to the India’s external affairs minister; and also Trinidad and Tobago’s High Commissioner in Delhi, India, was also working on communicating with Indian officials about vaccines.
“...the PM wrote to PM Modi and requested the Indian government’s assistance by way of both vaccines to purchase and vaccines free of charge via an aid package,” Browne had told the Express via WhatsApp on March 1.
The question now is: how did other Caribbean nations get free vaccines from India, and not Trini-dad and Tobago?
Other Caribbean leaders reportedly wrote to Modi directly requesting vaccines.
Barbados was gifted 100,000 doses of India-made Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines; Dominica, 70,000 doses; St Lucia, 25,000 doses; St Kitts and Nevis, 20,000 doses; St Vincent and the Grenadines, 40,000 doses; Antigua and Barbuda, 40,000 doses; Suriname, 50,000 doses; and Jamaica, 50,000 doses.