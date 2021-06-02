Vaccine brought in ‘illegally’

ANY Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines entering and being administered in Trinidad and Tobago would have passed through illegal channels and should be reported, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said yesterday.
The CMO was responding to a claim on TV6’s Morning Edition by head of the Fyzabad Chamber of Industry and Commerce Clint Arjoon that he was reliably informed of the private importation of Pfizer vaccines into the country and their subsequent use by a private medical facility for staff.
Speaking at the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference hours later, Parasram said the ministry was unaware of any such importation.
Instead, Parasram said he checked with the head of the Food and Drug Division and was told no request was made for clearance to bring such a product into the country.
If any Pfizer vaccine is being administered locally, it is here illegally, and anyone with information should pass it on to the relevant authorities, Parasram said.
He had earlier said the Government has in fact gazetted the Pfizer vaccine for approved use locally, along with the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines, although the country is yet to access Pfizer.
However, this was done so the necessary paperwork would be out of the way for whenever negotiations lead to access to Pfizer, he said.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh last month signed legal notice (No 174 of 2021) titled “Approval in respect of new drugs”, under the Food and Drugs Act, approving the Pfizer, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines.
According to the Gazette, the condition of sale for all three was “pandemic use/emergency use authorisation/individual 18 years and above”.
No approval
Speaking to the Express following his appearance on Morning Edition, Arjoon said he stood by his claims, and while he held proof that the Pfizer vaccine was here and being used privately, he was not yet in a position to make that public.
Parasram had said should the ministry become aware of any breach of the Food and Drug importation laws, that information would be sent to the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs for investigation. “It has not been imported through Government’s legal channels,” Parasram said.
“I have confirmed with the head of the Food and Drug Division this morning that no request has been made to his department for importation and no approval therefore has been given. So if someone has brought in Pfizer, it will be through illegal channels.
“If any information is known, you can share that information offline to myself or to the Food and Drug Department and we will look into it further.”
Arjoon said via telephone that he not only stood firm in his claims but since his public utterances, more information that confirmed his statements has been forthcoming.
However, he is not yet ready to expose his sources and will not be reporting the matter to any local authorities.
Arjoon had told Morning Edition host Fazeer Mohammed that he was “aware Pfizer vaccines entered this country” and that “a certain medical facility, their employees were vaccinated with Pfizer”.
“How come we never heard about Pfizer entering this country?” Arjoon asked.
He was then asked by Mohammed: “You know that for a fact, Mr Arjoon?” and he responded: “Yes, I know that for a fact.”
Arjoon said the Pfizer vaccines in question had been administered to staff at a private medical facility, and questioned the CMO’s statements that it would be illegal. He said nothing in the law has been made public to state that bringing in the product was illegal, and asked: “Maybe the CMO doesn’t know if it was approved?”
Asked if he was certain of his information and whether it was possible the claims were being made to stir the authorities into making statements about this country’s vaccine acquisition, Arjoon said: “No. It is a fact. And since then, certain information has been coming to me.”
He said it was “a matter of time” before the truth about Pfizer here was revealed.
Arjoon disclosed that his preference is to receive the Pfizer vaccine and he had plans to travel to the United States where it is easily available.
Official position
Health and Government officials, including Deyalsingh and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, have repeatedly said that Covid-19 vaccines of any kind are not yet commercially available and cannot simply be purchased from manufacturers.
T&T administers only vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which at this time includes the two currently in use in its public inoculation programme, Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca.
The first tranche of AstraZeneca that launched T&T’s vaccination programme on April 6 was accessed via the WHO’s Covax Facility while the government of China last month donated 100,000 doses of its own Sinopharm vaccines to T&T.
The Prime Minister said up to last week that the Government would welcome and encourage any private entity that is able to legally import Covid-19 vaccines and add to the local inoculation capacity.
Rowley had warned at the time that scammers had already entered the market and were peddling fake vaccines.