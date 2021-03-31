VACCINE DILEMMA

People who take the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine may have to pray that the second shipment is not delayed in any way.
This as Government is considering whether to administer all 33,600 shots before the vaccines expire, and wait for a second shipment to administer the second dose.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram revealed yesterday that the expiration date on the vaccines received from COVAX on Monday is May 31.
The vaccine must be given in two doses, with the second being given eight to 12 weeks after the first shot.
An expiration date of May 31 means for the second dose to be given within the specified time frame and before the vaccines become unusable, half the supply of vaccines (16,800) must be administered within the next few days.
The Ministry of Health plans to roll out the vaccination programme on April 6, aiming to administer 1,000 vaccines per day.
Taking note of the timeline during yesterday’s virtual news conference held by the Health Ministry, Parasram said the ministry will make a decision whether to utilise all 33,600 doses for the first shot and wait for a second delivery of vaccines from COVAX to administer the second dose to recipients.
“So what we will be doing is using the first half of the 33,000 (16,000 doses) and determining basically if and when we’re getting that second supply, and then we will make a decision then as to if to use this 16,000 and hold for the second dose or go ahead and use all 33,000 for a first dose,” Parasram explained.
“And, of course, then give the second dose when the other tranche of AstraZeneca comes in. So that is something that we will be deciding in the coming weeks, once we get to 16,000 or half of the 33,000 of the first vaccine,” he added.
Site interchangeability
Parasram did not respond to calls or a text message request for further clarification yesterday evening.
However, he said during the conference that there is no issue with people receiving their first shot from this tranche of COVAX vaccines and receiving their second shot from another batch, as long as it is the same vaccine.
A person cannot get an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and have a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for their second shot, he noted.
Parasram added that there is no issue with people receiving their first and second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines from different manufacturing sites.
“WHO (World Health Organisation) has indicated interchangeability in terms of one site. So, for example, we have received a South Korean manufacturing batch. If we get the second out of the Indian manufacturing site, there will be no issue at all with regard to the vaccine itself,” he said.
T&T is expected to get a second tranche of vaccines from COVAX at the end of May.
Fake vaccines circulating
Meanwhile, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday warned that false Covid-19 vaccines are circulating in the region. He said countries must be careful when sourcing the much-sought-after vaccines.
Speaking during the virtual news conference, Deyalsingh referred to a newspaper report of the discovery of fake vaccines in the Americas. The vaccines carried fake batch numbers and expiry dates, and the vials and labels were not those used by the genuine vaccine manufacturers.
Deyalsingh said the Government is being vigilant to prevent these false vaccines from entering Trinidad and Tobago.
“What is important to us is that there are false vaccines circulating in the Americas. And it goes on to say it may still be in circulation in the Americas, and we are part of the Americas,” he said.
Deyalsingh said he was even contacted by a supplier who claimed to have 110 million doses of the vaccine available for purchase.
“To show you how easily a country can be duped into purchasing vaccines because some countries are desperate, one supplier reached out to me and said, ‘Minister, we have 110 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in an airport in Europe...’. Could you imagine that? In this era of shortage of vaccines, he is claiming he has access to 110 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines lying down in an airport,” he said.
He said the Ministry of Health is being very careful and will only accept vaccines from authorised sources and vaccines that have been approved by the WHO.
“That is why we at the Ministry of Health have taken such a proactive stance in protecting the population from suppliers and distributors who claim to have access to vaccines,” he added.
The Health Minister warned that counterfeit vaccines pose a serious risk to global public health and places an additional burden on vulnerable populations and health systems.
He said in addition to the 33,600 vaccines received on Monday, T&T is set to receive a donation of 40,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines from India and 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines from China.
Sinopharm is still awaiting WHO approval.
Deyalsingh however could not say when these donations will arrive.
“We continue to work with the embassy. And when we have timelines, we will alert all,” he said.