VACCINE FRENZY

Government will be paying for Sinopharm vaccines out of a TT$1.4 billion loan (170 million euros) it has received from the Government of China.
Speaking at a virtual news conference yesterday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the loan, granted at an interest rate of two per cent, came with a stipulation that 15 per cent of its value must be spent on “Chinese elements” which meant “Chinese goods and services” under which vaccines qualify.
Imbert also disclosed that the Government had ordered 1.5 million vaccines. China has also gifted 100,000 Sinopharm doses to T&T.
He said: “I think the Minister of Health has put in the order already, of 1.5 million vaccines and whatever they cost within reason, we will find money to pay for them.”
Imbert said he had seen “all sorts of ridiculous figures in the fake social media that the Sinopharm vaccines would cost US$150, which was nonsense. The figure I got today, an indicative price was US$15 for one and I have asked my people to see if they could get that number down. You can do the maths, let’s say US$10 per vaccine, 1.5 million vaccines (would cost) US$15 million. We will find that money,” he said.
He said the cost of vaccines varied widely depending on which vaccine it was and how it was being sourced—whether it was coming through a mechanism such as the COVAX facility, under which vaccines “were very reasonably priced—US$4 to US$5, that kind of thing. If you have to buy directly from Pfizer, those vaccines that were touted, ...about in the public domain a couple of months ago, they were selling them for US$23 for one”.
“The Government has done what is required to access more than sufficient funding for vaccines. We have a World Bank facility available to us which has at least US$8 million available for the purchase of vaccines and we just got approval from the Government of China for a (TT$1.4 billion) loan facility to help us with general expenses.
“But contained inside of there is a significant amount of money for the purchase of vaccines from China. So we have more than enough resources available. But it is two loan facilities—World Bank facility to pay for vaccines coming from the COVAX alliance or directly from manufacturers like Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, etc.
“And we have a loan facility with the Government of China,...and in there (that facility) we can pay for any quantity of Sinopharm vaccines we require. So we have enough money available immediately to pay for vaccines. The problem with vaccines is availability. We are very fortunate that the Sinopharm vaccine has received WHO approval,” Imbert said.
Imbert stressed that the Sinopharm vaccine had exactly the same level and quality of approval from the WHO as Pfizer, AstraZeneca,Moderna, Johnson and Johnson.
He said now that the approval was granted, the Government would access as many vaccines as “we can get practically and realistically from Sinopharm to ensure that we achieve herd immunity and we can vaccinate as many people as possible”.
Health a top priority
Imbert said he has said repeatedly that whatever money is required for the Ministry of Health, the Government would find it.
“This is why we have a US$20 million loan from the World Bank which would go directly towards the purchase of medical supplies and medical equipment and vaccines.
“We have loan facilities from other international banks and other international organisations such as the Andean Bank of Latin America. So we have procured and made arrangements to access any and all funding that the Ministry of Health requires.
“Because if the Ministry of Health runs out of money then it would be catastrophic.
“So you could be assured that whatever money is required to keep the hospitals running, to pay doctors, nurses, to buy supplies, to buy oxygen, to buy whatever is required to support the health sector, that is our number one priority in the Ministry of Finance and we will make the funds available,” Imbert said.
Asked about draw-downs from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF), Imbert said Government had the lawful ability to draw from this fund and will do so within reason and very responsibly to ensure it can meet its monthly commitments, not just for Covid, but for the provision of goods and services and the payment of salaries and wages.
Asked whether the Government would scale down large capital projects, Imbert said there was the view that Governments should move away from large infrastructure projects towards smaller projects that have a greater impact in terms of employment and in terms of the community.
No tax waivers
Asked whether there were considerations for tax waivers, Imbert said any tax waiver or exemption that the Government gives, for any dollar that the Government gives up in terms of taxes, is a dollar less to provide for Covid-19 relief.
“Because money doesn’t drop from the sky, the Government’s money is tax revenue, so if the Government gives up tax revenue, for example $100 million, then it is $100 million less to give people in terms of relief,” he said.
“I am afraid we cannot relax any of the taxes at this point in time,” he said, adding that the country needed to collect as much revenue as it can, especially since Government tax revenue was down significantly—$2 billion less collected in taxes in the first four months of this year.
“So that is $2 billion that we have to go...and borrow that we didn’t plan to borrow. So that it is unreasonable for people to ask for tax relief and then at the same time for Covid relief,” he said.
“That is the kind of requests we are getting— allow us not to pay taxes but give us financial assistance as well,” he said.