Vaccine hesitancy hotline gets nearly 100 calls in first week

The vaccine hesitancy hotline is up and running and has already received around 100 calls from people seeking information about the Covid-19 vaccine.
Among the concerns being raised by callers are fears about the safety and side effects of the vaccines.
This was confirmed by president of the Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago (DATT) Andrew Dhanoo.
The hotline was officially launched to the public this week and is a collaborative effort between the Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance of Trinidad and Tobago, which includes DATT, and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).
It is being manned by volunteer doctors from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The doctors will be on hand to respond to concerns or answer any questions, particularly from people who are living with non-communicable diseases which make them more at risk of death and complications from Covid-19.
The Express called the hotline yesterday and it was answered by a doctor who was ready to respond to questions.
Speaking with the Express, Dhanoo said the hotline has been a success thus far.
“We have received close to 100 calls and we have been able to get all those persons to speak to physicians,” he said.
He noted the main concerns people have been calling about are safety and side effects of the vaccine, as well as whether the vaccine should be taken by people who have certain medical conditions.
“Those are the types of questions we are getting the most. There are others who are hesitant because of fear of needles, some are hesitant because of things they may have heard through social media and they are really not sure about where to get the correct information,” he said.
Some people are hesitant because of complacency, some have adopted a “wait-and-see” approach and some buy in to conspiracy theories, he told the Express.
“So what the hotline allows them to do is speak to a physician and ask persons who are qualified to give medical advice to be able to give them those answers they seek. We have been able to help quite a few people so far.”
Tool against
misinformation
Dhanoo acknowledged that information about the Covid-19 vaccines is available from a number of reputable sources, including the Ministry of Health’s regular media conferences.
However, he said the hotline provides a more personal experience which some people may need.
“People should know that the Ministry of Health source or PAHO/WHO sources are credible sources you can access and get credible information. But those sources are diluted by all of the other information and all of the other sources of incorrect information out there,” Dhanoo said.
He said a one-on-one conversation with a doctor may make people feel more comfortable.
“The message is not to call the hotline but rather to speak to a physician if you have a concern about the vaccine. We are just providing physicians to persons who aren’t able to access one, knowing that that one-on-one interaction allows for unique questions and answers.
“Whatever they need to find out, they call and they get it from a credible source, so it is not diluted with other forms of information.”
Dhanoo said the hotline is one tool against the many sources of misinformation.
The service is free of charge.
“If you know somebody who may have questions about the vaccine, if you cannot access a physician, if you can’t talk to your physician or any physician, then there is one available here. It is available and it is confidential,” Dhanoo said.
He said each caller will be contacted in a few weeks to find out if they overcame their hesitancy and went to get the vaccine.