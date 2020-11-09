There was a buzz of excitement around the world yesterday following the news that an experimental Covid-19 vaccine protected more than 90 per cent of people from being infected with the virus,
The vaccine was developed by US-based multinational pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc and German biotechnology company BioNTech in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers.
However, speaking at yesterday’s Covid-19 update news conference, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds says while Trinidad and Tobago shares in the excitement, it is still “early days yet”.
“This is an experimental type of vaccination. It’s one that uses the introduction of genetic material RNA (ribonucleic acid) in this case, as opposed to the protein coat which is usually what they will use to train the immune system on how to recognise future experiences or encounters with a pathogen, with a virus in this case.
“So that in and of itself is part of the reason that we’re not sure exactly how this will go, but the short-term results that we’ve seen so far have shown what they said is a 90 per cent protective effect,” he said .
“We have to bear in mind, however, that the number of persons who would have developed Covid and the cohort that they would have been compared with is still relatively small.
“And that as additional data comes out of that study, the actual percentage protection may change.
“So the 90 per cent is a nice benchmark at this point in time, but as additional data rolls in, that level of protection may in and of itself change in one direction or another,” he added.
Hinds said, in addition to this, the trial testing was done over a short space of time.
“They have actually indicated that an additional two weeks would be needed to have enough information to take to the vaccine regulators with regard to whether to proceed further in licensing or allowing the further use of this particular vaccine,” he pointed out.
Quite excited
Hinds said there was also the issue of the actual storage of the vaccine.
“The storage conditions for this particular vaccine require minus 80 degrees Celsius, as opposed to the vaccines that we would normally have in a vaccine fridge, at minus two to minus eight (degrees Celsius) ... it depends on the vaccine. But different vaccines have different ranges of temperature within which to remain viable, and this is actually much lower. So the ability to store vaccines with that requirement is another issue,” Hinds explained.
He said the long-term safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech experimental vaccine was also not known.
“So while we’re quite excited to join the world with the excitement about having a bright spot in the scientific literature, we are still maintaining the level of caution and scientific rigour that would be required to review the results further before deciding what this particular outcome means for Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
According to initial clinical reports released by Pfizer yesterday, of the 43,538 participants enrolled in the vaccine study, 94 cases developed Covid-19, indicating that the vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19.
The company noted that each participant received two injections spaced 21 days apart.
The analysis compared the number of cases of Covid-19 among the volunteers getting the vaccine with an approximately equal sized group of volunteers who got an injection of a liquid that didn’t contain the vaccine.