VACCINE HOPE

Trinidad and Tobago is in official communication with the United States on the issue of accessing vaccines via the US distribution of 80 million vaccines globally.
Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said yesterday the Government is talking with the US Charge d’Affaires Shante Moore with a view to accessing vaccine supplies through this source.
“This latest announcement by the President of the United States of America goes well beyond the previous Covid-19 vaccines commitment that was made by the USA to the global community. President Biden made it very clear today that his nation intends to be the global leader in actively ensuring improved vaccine access to other countries during this phase of the pandemic, and that is excellent news for the developing world, for Caricom, and for Trinidad and Tobago,” Browne said.
He added that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has strongly and consistently continued to use all available channels of communication and diplomacy to press home the international advocacy conducted by Dr Keith Rowley as Prime Minister of T&T and as chair of Caricom. “T&T’s Embassy team in Washington DC has been fully mobilised in working with a range of advocates at all levels as the White House finalises the details of exactly how and when these vaccines will be distributed. Our excellent communication and collaboration with the US Embassy here in Port of Spain also continues, and I have already fully discussed the new vaccine possibilities with Charge d’ Affairs Mr Shante Moore who currently heads their Embassy team,” he added.
Browne said T&T certainly welcomes this new initiative “and we continue to work with all involved stakeholders with the objective of bringing home the important benefits for our people”.
Asked whether the vaccines would be made available via donation or purchase, Browne said: “We have been told that the details will be shared very soon.”
Rowley wrote to Biden in April requesting vaccines for the region and Trinidad and Tobago.
Up to last Saturday Rowley spoke of the challenges small nations are facing to obtain vaccines.
The Biden announcement
Biden announced yesterday that his administration will, over the next six weeks, send 20 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson vaccines overseas, in addition to 60 million AstraZeneca Plc doses he had already planned to give to other countries.
“Just as in World War Two America was the arsenal of democracy; in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic our nation is going to be the arsenal of vaccines,” Biden said.
The AstraZeneca doses will be available to ship once they clear a safety review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
“America will never be fully safe while this pandemic is raging globally,” he said. He said the distribution of 80 million vaccines overseas was ‘the right thing to do. It is the smart thing to do. It is the strong thing to do”.
T&T must line up quickly
Oropouche MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said yesterday the Government must quickly speak to the US administration to obtain vaccines. “We must line up quickly because less than one per cent of our population is vaccinated,” he said, adding that if T&T were to receive one million of the 80 million which the US is making available, that would be good news. “If President Biden could give us one million we will be happy,” Moonilal said.
Saying that there was no cost to preventing the loss of lives, Moonilal added whether the vaccines are to be donated or purchased, the Government should put itself in a position to procure them. He said they were “higher quality vaccines” which have been approved by the FDA.
Moonilal maintained that the Prime Minister will not take the Sinopharm vaccine. He said the Prime Minister was under medical direction from doctors in California and there was no chance in the world that his medical team out of the US would recommend a Chinese or even an Indian vaccine. “And that is a fact of life. The business class of T&T and even the political elite that do their medical tests and supervision and care out of the US will all be required to take vaccines approved by the US FDA- the Pzifer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.” He said the Prime Minister would not be caught taking any drug that is not approved by the US.
Moonilal claimed that, had the UNC been in office, the T&T population would have been fully vaccinated by now.