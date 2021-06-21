VACCINE LIMBO

Haiti is the only Caricom country named to benefit from the distribution of 14 million doses of vaccines to Latin America and the Caribbean by the United States government.
However, Health Minister Dr Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday Government is in active discussion with the US White House and other stakeholders on the issue of whether Trinidad and Tobago is eligible for a share of the $500 million worth of vaccines being donated by the United States to developing countries.
In the Senate yesterday, Opposition Senator Wade Mark raised the issue of a report in which a representative of the GAVI confirmed that Trinidad and Tobago does not qualify for a share of the $500 million worth of vaccines.
Deyalsingh said: “The matter raised is actively being discussed among the following parties—the White House, PAHO, CARPHA, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”
Asked how it would impact on the Government vaccine rollout service if Trinidad and Tobago is deemed to be ineligible for accessing these vaccines, Deyalsingh said it was premature to say, since the matter was being “actively pursued”.
“Let us wait for the fruit to ripen out of those discussions,” he said, adding: “This Government has had many irons in the fire and it is [for] that reason that we have imported into the country 200,000 doses of Sinopharm last week. We also have another 300,000 coming in July so our bilateral talks are paying rich dividends and that is the way the Government has been acting since day one to procure vaccines approved by WHO either through COVAX, bilaterally, the African Medical Council or any other platform.”
Asked to what extent he could share the timeframe for these critical discussions being undertaken by the interest groups to conclude, Deyalsingh said it would be premature to give a timeframe. He said in speaking to parties yesterday morning he was advised that the matter is under active consideration by five parties.
Browne: The advocacy continues
Yesterday a CNN report on the plans of the Biden administration to distribute the remaining 55 million of the 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of this month, through the COVAX facility, gave a list of countries from Latin America and Caricom which are expected to benefit.
The CNN report stated “approximately 14 million of the COVAX doses will be distributed in Latin America and the Caribbean”. It said these doses will be given “specifically” to Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti and other Caricom countries, Dominican Republic, Panama and Costa Rica.
Apart from Haiti, the CNN report did not elaborate on which Caricom countries will receive vaccines.
Asked about the report, Foreign Affairs and Caricom Minister Dr Amery Browne said: “Yes, we do anticipate receiving vaccines from the US initiative. Discussions amongst the relevant agencies are ongoing and approaching finalisation at this time. The advocacy continues, led by the Honourable Prime Minister who is also chairman of Caricom. Formal announcement of details is expected in the near future and ideally before the end of June.”