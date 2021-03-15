VACCINE MISCHIEF

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday knocked what he said was the creation of “mischief” around the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination efforts in order to undermine public confidence in the programme.
Speaking at the Ministry’s virtual Covid-19 news conference, Deyalsingh outlined the process the Government has adhered to from September 2020 in seeking safe and efficient Covid-19 vaccines for the local population - and sought to clear up anxiety that T&T was worryingly behind on a public rollout.
This as he announced that Trinidad and Tobago now has the apparatus to store 1.4 million vaccines, which he called “no small feat”.
Deyalsingh said the upcoming vaccination roll out was being “ripped apart and reconstructed by those who should know better, designed to breed ill-confidence or no confidence in the Government’s vaccination plan”.
He noted statements by some persons and members of the Opposition United National Congress over a perceived delay in T&T’s receipt of a tranche of vaccines that would kick start a public programme.
Deyalsingh again stated that this country’s allocation through the COVAX facility of around 33,000 doses was expected “hopefully by the end of March”.
The Government must put people’s lives first and will continue to use only vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has been a successful tradition for over 50 years, he said.
Emphasising that public trust was critical to the success of a public programme, Deyalsingh said some countries were using non-approved WHO vaccines.
“And that was their right as a sovereign state,” he said, noting people must have trust in the vaccine and the policy of using WHO-approved vaccines has served T&T well for 50 years.
He also stated that “some were intent on creating mischief and misleading the population”.
‘No small feat’
Deyalsingh said the vaccine programme is, in the meantime, ready to be operationalised as a variety of “consumables” are being put in place.
Never before has T&T had the storage capacity to keep 1.4 million vaccines, he said, adding that a plan has to be based on where the products will be stored.
Government last year announced that it would build a chiller at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, as it also joined COVAX and began seeking bi-lateral talks with vaccine manufacturers.
Deyalsingh said he was at the Couva site last Saturday where “construction was completed” and “we can now store one million doses of vaccines”.
This means 120,000 doses each can also be stored the Arima Hospital, the National Insurance Property Development Company Limited’s (Nipdec) C-40 facility and the Point Fortin Hospital. Tobago is able to store 60,000 doses for a total of 1.4 million doses, he said.
“This is no small feat,” Deyalsingh added.
Deyalsingh said the Ministry has in store one million syringes and expects a shipment of another million on April 30.
One million alcohol swabs are also in store and an extra 40,000 vaccination cards have been printed in anticipation of the public’s participation.
Criticism continues to be directed at Government as other Caricom countries have started public programmes, mostly with vaccine donations out of a tranche of 500,000 gifted to the region by the Government of India.
Deyalsingh reminded that Government is also in talks with the African Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) for up to 426,000 doses.
Safety trumps expediency
Deyalsingh addressed what was being seen in Europe, where major countries are suspending use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to a variety of side effects now being seen.
He said AstraZeneca has many plants around the world but WHO certification means the manufacturing plant was visited by its officials and approved, as part of the process.
Deyalsingh said he could source vaccines from anywhere in the world but the product reaching T&T must have the WHO stamp of approval.
“Could you imagine if I, as Minister of Health, advised the Government to bring in any vaccine from a plant that is not visited and signed off by the WHO and similar concerns were raised locally,?” he asked.
T&T was likely to get vaccines from the Serum Institute of India and SK Bioscience (South Korea), which are WHO approved.
“Whilst I know we are all anxious and I am anxious, the safety of our local population trumps expediency,” he said.
Deyalsingh said the Ministry has already identified 21 vaccination sites around the country, distributed among the five Regional Health Authorities.
There will be three vaccination sites in Tobago, four in the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA), four at the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), eight at the South Western Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) and two at the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) - with the Ministry looking at two more sites for this region.
Due diligence
The Minister said he was speaking directly to the population as he addressed the country’s status in its vaccine quest and the Government’s actions so far.
He said the population must understand the “due diligence” engaged by T&T and the WHO to make sure that the supply of vaccines going into people’s arms are “safe and efficacious”.
As well, Deyalsingh pointed out that the PfizerBionTech vaccine, which T&T is due to receive via COVAX, was approved on December 31, 2020, therefore as far as the COVAX facility is concerned, that product only became available two and a half months ago and was not originally part of Government vaccine view.
The AstraZeneca product being sought for the local population was approved by the WHO’s vaccine council on February 15, 2021, Deyalsingh said, while Johnson & Johnson product was approved three days ago.
Cabinet signed onto the COVAX agreement on September 18, 2020 and “formal” bi-lateral talks with manufacturers began on October 1 . Deyalsingh said Government would have been in “preparation” talks with the companies before that as they had to be willing to have discussions at all.
He recalled that the Cabinet had aimed to inoculate up to 33 per cent of the local population (just over 500,000 people), whereas the COVAX aim was for 20 per cent of the world’s population or of any member country by the end of 2021 (just over 240,000 people locally).
It was on the basis of this increased vaccine programme that Cabinet agreed to source vaccines outside of COVAX, he said.
Herd immunity is achieved with vaccination of 50 to 60 to 70 per cent of the population, he said.
The Minister later stated that manufacturers do not speak to distributors or other agents from a country and will only engage with governments. The vaccine quest out of T&T is being led by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.