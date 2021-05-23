Vaccine mix-up at health centre

A mix-up yesterday resulted in an elderly couple who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine as their first shot last month almost being administered the Sinopharm vaccine as their second shot.
The elderly couple, who had appointments to have their second shot in June, received a call from personnel at the Barataria Health Centre asking them to come in yesterday “for a shot”.
They claimed no details were given on the shot, and as such, they thought that their June appointment for their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine may have been “brought up” and as such, they went to the centre.
However, while they were preparing to receive the shot, they realised that the vaccine being distributed was Sinopharm, and officials were alerted to this mix-up.
The Express was told there was a brief pause in operations, as administrative staff attempted to get to the bottom of what transpired.
Vaccine distribution resumed shortly thereafter.
A social media voice note, which was posted by the couple’s daughter, was shared with the Express which detailed the incident, in which it was claimed that the process was that some administrative staff would “pre-fill” the relevant forms for vaccination to speed up the process and limit the time spent at the centres.
“This is not to cause any fear or any problems, but I don’t know how many people may have been in a similar situation or could be in a similar situation, and may not have read the document properly, due to timing or illiteracy issues or just their faith in the system. Just be mindful, be careful, be cautious, and be aware. Ask questions. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, not just because it’s the hospital and clinic and you’re assuming they know what they are doing. At this point in time, there is so much of pace and haste that some things may be neglected, and in this case at least, it was,” the voice note indicated.
When the Express visited the health centre, the vaccine operations had closed off at 2 p.m. and people were not being allowed onto the compound.
Extra vigilant
Chief executive officer for the North West Regional Health Authority Salisha Baksh yesterday afternoon confirmed to the Express she had been made aware of the incident.
She noted however, that from her information, there had not been any halt of the vaccination process.
“When the customer service representative was assisting them to fill out their pre-registration forms she did enquire whether they were in attendance to receive their first dose of Sinopharm. At that time they informed the CSR that they already received the first dose of AstraZeneca. The CSR referred the couple to the medical doctor on site. The District Health Visitor (DHV) then spoke with the couple after reviewing their immunisation cards and advised them that they already had appointments for their second dose of AstraZeneca in June 2021. The couple informed the DHV when they received the call they thought their second dose appointments were rescheduled. The couple was informed that their already scheduled appointment dates would be honoured. The DHV apologised for the incident and the couple exited the compound. There was no heated exchange and the vaccination process was not halted,” Baksh explained.
She noted that for the entire day there had been a constant flow of people who attended the centre to receive their first dose of Sinopharm vaccines and appointments were scheduled in a manner to avoid crowding at the Health Centre.
“At all health centres persons attending are asked whether they would have received any vaccines prior and their immunisation cards are reviewed to ensure they are eligible for a first dose of Sinopharm. Additionally, when calls are placed to the public to schedule vaccine appointments they are asked whether they have been vaccinated prior and they are also informed the proposed appointment is for the first dose of Sinopharm. Our staff will continue to be extra vigilant to ensure all persons receive their correct vaccine at the appropriate time,” Baksh said.
Strange situation
Speaking with the Express yesterday, CEO of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), Davlin Thomas said he was not aware of any concerns in his districts.
He said only the St Joseph Health Centre and the Chaguanas Health Centre were operating yesterday and as far as he was aware, there had been no issues.
When the scenario about the vaccine mix-up was related to him, he indicated that he found such a situation strange, but he would be looking into it as well as informing his administrative staff to enquire from people upon arrival if they had already received a shot to limit the possibility that such a scenario could take place.
“I will have to ensure in our questionnaires we ask if someone has had the AstraZeneca vaccine shot first, to hopefully limit the possibility that someone with one type may show up to get the second type,” Thomas said.
The Health Ministry on Saturday evening reported that 3,719 people have already received their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, gifted to this country from China.
The ministry resumed its Covid-19 vaccination rollout on Friday, two days after 100,000 vaccines arrived in the country.
These vaccines have been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The ministry stated that 3,719 people received their first dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine between Friday and Saturday.