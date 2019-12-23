Influenza season has claimed another life, bringing the death toll due to the virus up to 33.
The Ministry of Health advised of the increase in deaths in its weekly flu update yesterday, as it also again called on the population to access thousands of vaccines offered for free at district health centres.
The ministry also reiterated that the flu is not the common cold, which is also in season, and should not be taken lightly.
The death toll from H1N1 stood at 32 up to last week, following three weeks of steady increases in fatalities.
The number caused concern, with the ministry being accused of failing to address the spread and of keeping information from the public.
However, the ministry stated then that preliminary investigations of the deaths showed the victims as belonging to one or more “risk groups”, that is persons made more vulnerable to the virus as a result of an existing condition.
With the 2020 Flu Season (October 2019 to May 2020) far from over, the ministry continues to appeal to the population to get vaccinated and practise good hygiene — a key weapon against the spread of the virus.
At-risk persons
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh last week noted concerns that pregnant women and people with existing chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, may be at risk from the vaccine. He dismissed this idea, saying such persons were very vulnerable and should be among the first accessing added protection against the virus.
Risk groups also include persons with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), children aged six months to five years, persons over age 65, those with asthma and other respiratory conditions and any person with a compromised immune system.
Health care workers and those in essential services are also encouraged to get the flu vaccine.
As of Friday, December 20, 2019, the cumulative number of vaccines administered to the public for this flu season stood at 46,795, the ministry stated yesterday. The number of suspected influenza cases for the year was at 3,320 and the “confirmed influenza deaths for this flu season — 33”.
Keeping it clean is also important and all are reminded to wash hands often with soap and water, avoid close contact with persons who are sick and resist touching the nose, eyes and mouth, as germs are easily transferred this way.