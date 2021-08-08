VACCINE RALLY

Vaccine hesitancy is real and Members of Parliament (MPs) say they are on the ground encouraging and mobilising their constituents to get “vaxxed”.
On Saturday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said he was concerned about four areas, including three counties, that are experiencing an increase in Covid-19 cases.
They are St George East, Caroni, Victoria and Tobago.
“If we could get these four counties collectively or individually by leadership, at the level of their Members of Parliament, their councillors (Tobago House of Assembly) and religious leaders to adhere to the protocols and to get vaccinated, this country could be in a much better position than we are now,” Deyalsingh said.
The three counties in Trinidad cover a large number of constituencies in Central and South.
Some of the major areas in county Victoria are San Fernando, Debe, Princes Town, Naparima, Moruga and Pointe-a-Pierre.
The Express yesterday contacted a number of MPs who represent constituents in these areas who said a number of initiatives have been launched to get people jabbed and protected from the deadly virus which has claimed 1,137 lives to date.
Here’s what they had to say:
San Fernando East MP Brian Manning:
“A couple weeks ago I brought together both UNC and PNM councillors in the area for this very reason. They have all been working together in tandem with the SWRHA, canvassing, mobilising and taking people to vaccination points. I also have a team in place mobilising transport for the elderly and those without means to get to the vaccination sites. Our hard-working councillors have been doing their part in their respective electoral districts to promote the benefits of vaccination. Our office staff has been vaccinated and our party groups have been actively promoting ‘vaccinate to operate’. We’ve all been working the phones at the office and I’m personally calling people to find out the issues, to find ways and means of addressing their concerns. Yes vaccination hesitancy is a challenge, but we must all work on it together - including you, the media, partner with us to do this together.”
San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi:
“I’m pleased to say that all of San Fernando West is in gear with our vaccination effort. This involves a call to order of all of our operating arms - area and community managers as well as councillors on the political side as well as interest groups, NGOs and the business community on the non-political side. Whilst we have physically moved many to vaccination sites and had doctors come to some of our vulnerable, we are continuing to coordinate with SWRHA (South West Regional Health Authority) in the next phase which is moving into communities as we have no less that 11 HDC communities with approximately 8,500 persons to start with. A lot of the coordination at present involves addressing the issue of concern in relation to vaccines. We have medical and healthcare professionals at work providing advice and providing clarification to concerns. We are working with the business community this week in particular as we prepare for the reopening of the retail sector.”
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal (Debe falls under his constituency):
“I have been making public call at various events for my constituents to get vaccinated, even going further to encourage persons to take the jab.
“We are now using the office to call constituents to ask if they need transport to go to the various centres for the jab and we are prepared to offer transport, particularly to the elderly and infirm.
I have attended several Covid-related funerals, I am getting weak attending such events. In fact, I don’t get invitations to birthday parties and weddings any more - only funerals.
It is distressing, so I encourage all my constituents to take the vaccine, unless there is a compelling medical reason to not do so, or a religious injunction against the vaccine.”
Naparima MP Rodney Charles:
“We are doing what we can, but it is not enough to battle deep-seated hostility much of it driven by misinformation carried on Facebook.
The Minister (Deyalsingh) cannot lazily outsource his problem of vaccine hesitancy without a well-thought-out communication that is data-driven and addresses the various causes of hesitancy. MPs needed to be armed with answers to frequently asked questions such as: If I am vaccinated with Sinopharm, can I travel to the EU or Canada? Should I wait on Moderna and Pfizer, which developed countries are making available and are accepted for travel abroad?
Although some would not say it, many are shamed to confess they are mortally scared of needles. Others, especially young males, have a sense of immortality and are risk-averse and appear, like some cigarette smokers, not impressed by arguments that their health is at risk if they are not vaccinated. Still others will tell you flat out they have done their research, I suspect misinformation from Facebook, that they do not believe in the science.
As an MP, I try on every occasion to encourage constituents to get vaccinated but we need a strategic communications plan that spells out what are the various messages to be directed to which target groups. What communications channels will be most effective. Who will deliver these messages e.g. a boss may be less successful than a union branch representative. Who will reinforce the various messages and how will feedback be used to refine message?
Developments in St Vincent, Barbados, Guadeloupe and the US suggest there is a hardcore minority of anti-vaxxers in our midst who appear not to be susceptible to a one-size-fits-all shaming strategy, which Deyalsingh seems to be employing.”
Princes Town MP
Barry Padarath:
“I am currently working with my councillors, one being the chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation, to have vaccination sites in rural parts of my constituency. This started last week at the Sancho Road recreation ground which borders two electoral districts. It is our intention to continue this outreach by taking the vaccines into the electoral districts at various locations to reach those in rural areas especially. My constituency is a rural constituency and, therefore, we have also started reaching out to social, sport and religious organisations to work within their communities to get persons vaccinated.
Shuttle and jab
Some main areas in St George East include Blanchisseuse, Tacarigua, Arima and San Rafael.
Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young says he has launched a “Shuttle and Jab” initiative in his constituency under which shuttle services are provided from his constituency office to the Paddock at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
“As the MP and also as a concerned citizen, I would like to just encourage people to be vaccinated so I sat there with my team and discussed, well look, what are the possible initiatives that I could put in place? And I just said, you know what, let’s provide transport. I will, out of my pocket, get a maxi and we could leave the constituency office a number of times during the day, take persons. I got on to the NWRHA and said ‘look, if we bring persons can you give us some sort of assistance so we can get them vaccinated?’
I am sure that other MPs will come up with similar or different initiatives because everyone should have a concern at this stage. The vaccines are available, we have the vaccines available. The best way for us to get back to any sense of normalcy is that we need to hit that herd immunity number.
Don’t waste your time listening to all of the anti-vax and all of those persons who are spreading misinformation about the vaccine. All of the credible scientists around the world who have looked at this thing and, most importantly, WHO, have seen what is the [benefit] of using these vaccines.
The only way to get the economy back up and running is to get as many people as possible to hit that herd immunity, to vaccinate.”
Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde:
“Tunapuna has been on board with a planned vaccination effort since April 2021.
Our latest and flagship project, SLEEVESuP Tunapuna road trip drive-through to NCRHA Wallerfield vaccination site. This was launched in mid-July 2021. University of Southern Caribbean (USC) shuttle buses are used to freely transport constituents to be vaccinated. All persons are identified, picked up from their homes and returned safely and vaccinated, twice weekly. Constituents are kept refreshed and comfortable in our USC luxury bus. Within 20 days of the SLEEVESuP launch 65 constituents have received their first dose of vaccination drive.
A “Keep Calm... and get your Covid-19 Vaccine” information flyer was produced by Tunapuna constituent Dr Coullane Alexander for distribution throughout the constituency and a total of 10,000 flyers were printed and delivered to households, elderly homes, children homes and business from Maracas to Tacarigua.
Two virtual meetings on the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccines were held within the Tunapuna community by Dr Sherrol Browne. Our Tunapuna Youth Desk (TYD), chaired by Mikhael Campbell, hosted a youth panel discussion with young doctors on “zesser” talks as to why the youth should be vaccinated?
Diego Martin Central MP Symon de Nobriega said his constituency does not fall in the named counties; however, as a citizen he is very concerned with encouraging people to get vaccinated.
“At the MP’s office, we are taking every opportunity to encourage anyone we have the opportunity to speak with to get vaccinated. We will also be rolling out a vaccination drive very soon to mobilise constituents and carry them to get their vaccinations. Other than that, I take every opportunity I get in the public space to speak about the importance of getting vaccinated and the importance of adhering to the public health guidelines.”
County Caroni
Major areas in County Caroni are Caroni, Chaguanas and Couva.
Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit:
“I wish to share that my constituency office has been heavily engaged in vaccination drives. I have also informed Minister Deyalsingh of this. We have worked with the health facilities, TTMA, SEWA TT and the Supermarket Association. My staff have also been involved in volunteering to ensure smooth vaccination processes in working with some of these organisations. In addition, my office assisted hundreds of persons in and out of Chaguanas East to fill forms, whether manually or online, just to ensure that persons are pushed to get vaccinated. We are also using all free media platforms available to us to encourage persons to get vaccinated.
I am only as strong as my team. We are doing our very best. We see the importance of survival and livelihoods.”
Chaguanas West
MP Dinesh Rambally:
“Minister Deyalsingh seems to now be waking up from a long slumber. My media releases since last year December (2020) spoke to the need for acquiring vaccines for the population to become sufficiently inoculated to initiate herd immunity. I publicly called for a joint venture with Cuba before the minister was wiping off his yawns. I also called for vaccines to treat with school children and university students before he and his Ministry of Health team ever said anything about it.
I spoke about aerosolisation long before he and his health team dreamt of it. My track record with letters to the editors of various media houses and press releases will bear this out.
I myself took the vaccination very early and I have publicly encouraged (unequivocally) citizens to do so. My hamper distribution at my constituency office is contact free.
I have also issued releases and articles regarding vaccine vacillation both from a pure legal standpoint as well as a social perspective.
I have mounted many media programmes where I endorsed vaccination and made a plea for my fellow citizens to do the same.
The minister is, respectfully, out of touch with the work the Opposition has embarked upon and is now blaming others for the vaccine hesitancy caused as a result of the Government’s lack of education drive.
Instead of using the daily health press conferences to campaign so much so that the population have become burnt out, he ought to have had the health officials engage in meaningful education of the population.”
Caroni East MP
Dr Rishad Seecheran
“In Caroni East we have always been pro-vaccination. I myself am fully vaccinated as I am a practising dentist, which is a very high-risk profession in terms of Covid-19 transmission. We in Caroni East have also actively encouraged all constituents to become vaccinated and we post up the updates from Sewa TT to my MP Facebook page, as they are released.
I have always been an advocate of vaccination and I will do everything in my power to help Trinidad and Tobago to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus in the shortest space of time.”
Caroni Central
MP Arnold Ram:
“I’m probably the only MP in the country that had an educational programme with three doctors answering live questions very early on to encourage persons to take the vaccine.
The minister is free to reach out to UNC MPs for assistance if he has specific requirements or programmes in mind. I’m inundated with calls, however, that persons can’t access the latest appointment system.
Couva South MP
Rudranath Indarsingh:
“I have supported the vaccination drive of the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce.
I was present at the launch and ensured that the Couva South Multi-Purpose Hall was made available to facilitate this venture which provided the shelter to pre-screen persons before they got their vaccines, the toilet facilities and the physical accommodation for the parking of motor vehicles for persons who turned up at this site.
Additionally, I have had my constituency staff call constituents and reached out to them on the vaccine issue which realised approximately 1,500 persons submitting their names for vaccination and appealing to constituents on our social media pages to ensure that they and members of their respective families are vaccinated.
Further to this I have provided advice to persons who have called me to seek advice on whether they should take the vaccine or not and I have also given industrial relations advice to employers who have reached out to me as it relates on how to underline the importance of having their respective employees vaccinated. I myself have had my doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.”
Tobago
In the sister island of Tobago, efforts are also being ramped up to encourage people to get vaccinated.
Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe:
“My team and I have been going house to house answering questions and encouraging constituents to get vaccinated. The level of vaccine hesitancy is indeed concerning. However, we’ve been able to convince some constituents. We’ve made arrangements to transport some constituents to get their jabs this week.”