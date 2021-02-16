Vaccine rollout begins today

The wait is finally over as Trinidad and Tobago begins its rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine today.
Front line health workers employed at Covid-19 treatment facilities will receive the first injections of the vaccine during an immunisation exercise at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
The rollout is being overseen by the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh will be present for the exercise expected to begin at 2 p.m.
The vaccines are most likely from the batch donated to Trinidad and Tobago by Barbados, but this could not be immediately confirmed yesterday.
The Ministry of Health reported on January 30 that T&T had been allocated an initial 100,000 to 120,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine via the Covax facility.
These are expected to arrive in T&T by the end of March.
The country last Wednesday also received a donation of 2,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from Barbados, which came from a batch of 100,000 vaccines donated to that country by the government of India.
Speaking in Parliament last Friday on if Government had approached any other Government for a donation of Covid-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the Ministry of Health had been having bilateral discussions with the government of China since October 2020.
“Once WHO approval is received for that vaccine made in China, we will follow up that, and we are confident that we would be able to access supplies from that quarter,” he said.
On whether he was concerned that T&T was only getting 100,000 vaccines from Covax, with no delivery date, the Prime Minister said “the obtaining of vaccines from Covax was not a matter of when we could go and take it. The arrangement is that Covax makes an allocation.
“There isn’t anything we can do to increase or accelerate our position in the line, if there’s a line,” he said.
On whether Government had approached pharmaceutical companies directly, the Prime Minister said: “I know of some of that, given the fact that we are in line to get only a portion of what we require to bring our population up to the level a vaccination that we need.”
He said the Government was exploring all authorised sources.
Asked when the inoculation process would start with the 2,000 vaccines from Barbados, the Prime Minister said that matter was in the hands of the Chief Medical Officer and Ministry of Health.
Cheaper and easier
to distribute
Last Saturday, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said those vaccines could not be used until the World Health Organisation (WHO) grants emergency use authorisation.
WHO has since listed two versions of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally.
The vaccine has been found to be 63.09 per cent effective and can be stored much more easily than other vaccines which, according to WHO, makes it more suitable for low- and middle-income countries.
The vaccine is also cheaper and easier to distribute than other Covid-19 injections, including the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which was listed for emergency use by WHO in late December.
Recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine must get two doses, with the second dose to be administered between eight to 12 weeks following the first dose.
The Covax initiative is expected to distribute more than 330 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of the month—an effort to vaccinate more than three per cent of the population of some 145 participating countries and protect against the virus that has infected about 109 million people and killed more than 2.4 million of them worldwide.
High-risk health
workers get first shots
The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is recommended for people over the age of 18.
The WHO has also recommended that priority be given to health workers at high risk of exposure and those most vulnerable, including the elderly population.
The NCRHA said yesterday that health workers from the Arima Hospital, Caura Hospital, Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (in Mt Hope), Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, as well as from the various step-down facilities, will be vaccinated in this first round.
Efforts to contact Deyalsingh for further information on the vaccination exercise were unsuccessful yesterday.
The ministry’s communications manager, Candace Alcantara, said more information would be provided at today’s Covid-19 virtual media briefing.
Alcantara could not say how many health workers are expected to get the vaccine today.