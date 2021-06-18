Vaccine row

A spat over vaccines has erupted between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.
The T&T Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs yesterday issued a statement strongly rejecting the “recent, misleading, disrespectful and potentially damaging comments” ascribed to Dr Leslie Ramsammy, adviser to the Ministry of Health in Guyana, critical of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
It similarly denounced the “most reprehensible and slanderous statement” ascribed to the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).
“The comments [of Dr Ramsammy] and statement [of the Chamber] attempt to associate Prime Minister Rowley with views which he does not hold and which he has never expressed. It is noteworthy that in his published commentary Dr Ramsammy could offer not one single quotation from the Prime Minister to support his false allegations, nor did Dr Ramsammy offer a shred of evidence to support his misleading claims. At no point in time has the Prime Minister ever disparaged the vaccine programme in Guyana, nor has he ever implied that the vaccines in use in Guyana are defective or unsafe or inferior, and it is extremely unfortunate that the adviser to the Ministry of Health of Guyana would use falsehood to publicly attack the Prime Minister of a friendly neighbouring country,” the T&T Foreign Affairs Ministry said.
The release said the statement of the GCCI as published in the Guyanese media also made references to Prime Minister Rowley that were completely false and appeared to simply repeat the fake narrative of Dr Ramsammy.
Ramsammy and GCCI have issued statements accusing Rowley of insulting the people of Guyana.
Ramsammy said in a statement on Thursday that Rowley “implied” that Guyana’s successful vaccination programme so far is an illusion because Guyana utilised vaccines not approved for use by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago is out of line. Reckless, too. He insulted Guyana and the 74 countries that presently are using vaccines like Sputnik V,” he stated.
Chamber’s ‘disgusting slur’
According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Chamber’s “disgusting slur” to the effect that Prime Minister Rowley “fulfils his historical trait of demonstrating scant regard for the lives of Guyanese” must be regarded as a particularly scurrilous attack against the chairman of Caricom.
“The Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs strongly condemns the published falsehoods against Prime Minister Rowley by Dr Ramsammy and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and calls upon the authorities in Guyana to dissociate themselves from such unwarranted, scurrilous, and disrespectful attacks on the sitting chairman of Caricom, which incidentally is headquartered in Georgetown, Guyana.
The release said, ironically, the “slanderous statement” issued by the GCCI came mere days after Prime Minister Rowley instructed the relevant arms of his Government to organise much-needed relief supplies and assistance for Guyana, in response to the government of Guyana’s request, through Caricom, for help with their response to heavy floods.
Further, it said Rowley, as chairman of Caricom, has been well recognised for his robust and consistent advocacy and frequent communication with US and global leadership on behalf of all Caricom people, including the people of Guyana, in pursuit of greater access to Covid-19 vaccines for the region. Additionally, it said Rowley intervened to help achieve the release of Guyanese fishermen detained in Venezuela earlier this year, he led Caricom’s support for Guyana during a critical period of the border dispute with Venezuela, and he physically went to Guyana during the pandemic to work with fellow Heads to assist in Caricom’s efforts toward ensuring that the outcome of Guyana’s most recent general elections was peaceful and reflective of the will of its people.