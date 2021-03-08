VACCINE SETBACK

The vaccine wait is getting longer and the anxiety level is increasing.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced yesterday that Trinidad and Tobago will receive less than half the initial approved amount of vaccine doses from the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) COVAX facility. Speaking at the Ministry’s virtual news conference, Deyalsingh said at a cost of US$148,084.06, T&T was only able to secure 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this month, instead of the full shipment of 100,800 doses as previously confirmed.
Deyalsingh had confidently stated at a news conference on February 27 that the first tranche of 100,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved and confirmed and would be delivered in March.
The estimated cost of the first tranche was US$504,000.
However, Deyalsingh said yesterday the Ministry decided to go the route of splitting the shipment into tranches as opposed to waiting for the entire batch, receiving instead only 33 per cent of the initial amount of the vaccines promised.
Deyalsingh said: “We felt at this stage, with things being so uncertain in the global scene with supply not being able to keep up with demand that it is better to take this first tranche of 33,600 and begin our vaccination programme.
“What (the Pan American Health Organisation) PAHO has indicated, they are going to split the shipment into maybe two parts, so they gave us a quotation which these vaccines, all things being equal again, will arrive by the end of March... We decided to go this route and not to wait for the entire shipment because you never can tell what can happen. An entire shipment might be delayed.”
Vaccine shortage
When asked why the change in amount of vaccines available to the country this month, Deyalsingh said: “There is an absolute shortage of vaccines around the world. Supply has not yet caught up with demand... They are not getting enough vaccines as promised so I would imagine that that is a choice that they have to make and we are still very grateful that we are getting an initial 33,600.”
He added that the payment for the vaccines were made last Friday and should be deposited into the PAHO revolving fund by today.
Without getting a confirmed date for the remaining 67,200 doses, he said it is expected to arrive “sometime in April into early May.”
In order to secure the other tranche, Deyalsingh said the government has offered to pay upfront and PAHO is looking at it.
The government also took a policy to use only half of any amount of vaccines received to vaccinate persons and keep the remaining in reserve to be administered as a second dose to persons.
However Deyalsingh said once PAHO confirms when the remaining 67,200 vaccines would be sent, a decision will then be made as to whether or not half of the amount of doses from this first tranche will be kept in reserve to vaccinate persons or if all doses from the first tranche would be administered.
If no confirmation is made, then only 16,800 persons will be vaccinated within the next couple of weeks, he said.
In Parliament on December 11 last year, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said once a vaccine is approved, Trinidad and Tobago would receive in the first instance enough vaccine for 20 per cent of the population - 279,000 persons.
Admitting that T&T may be at a disadvantage in receiving vaccines due to the relatively low Covid-19 active cases as a global battle to receive vaccines is ongoing, Deyalsingh could not give a timeline as to when the country would be able to achieve herd immunity.
He said this is also due to the fact that “we are not in complete control of the supply of vaccines”.
“You have the richer countries, the bigger countries where the vaccines are being manufactured having more vaccines than they need,” he said.
Rowley has also called for a world conference on the equitable distribution of vaccines as there is at present an inequitable distribution of vaccines.
Also speaking yesterday, Principal Medical Officer - Institutions, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said in order to receive herd immunity, 75 per cent of the population needs to be vaccinated.
So in pursuit of acquiring more vaccines for the country, the government is vigorously pursuing the procurement of vaccines from the African Medical Council platform, with a request presently at 446,000 doses of vaccines including AstraZeneca, Pfizer and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Deyalsingh also said the government continues to be in talks with the Chinese Embassy in Trinidad and Chinese vaccine manufacturer Sinopharm as well as host bilateral talks with the Serum Institute of India and the Bharath Biotech of India for the not yet WHO approved Covaxin vaccine.
Additionally he said the country has its eye on a possible fourth WHO vaccine, Dossier, which is currently in phase III of its vaccination trials.
Trinidad and Tobago lags behind Caribbean neighbours Barbados and Guyana with its vaccination drive.
To date, the country has vaccinated around 1,000 healthcare workers from the 2,000 AstraZeneca doses gifted by Barbados. On the other hand, based on a report in the Barbados Nation newspaper yesterday, as at Friday Barbados would have vaccinated 48,480 of its citizens.
Lauded for its proactive approach to vaccination, Barbados has been recognised as the most vaccinated country in the Caribbean, having made use of a gift of 100,000 vaccines from India, while Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her Government has been actively engaged in negotiating the purchase of another 100,000 doses apart from their allotment from the COVAX programme.
And Guyana, having started its vaccination of healthcare workers on February 11 after receipt of 3,000 doses from Barbados, received a donation from China on March 2 of 20,000 Sinopharm manufactured vaccine.
This was followed by a donation of 80,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from India on Sunday, leaving the country in a position to vaccinate over 40,000 of its citizens.
—Donstan Bonn