“I WANT to warn you to allow good sense to prevail.”
This message was sent to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley by president of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), Ancel Roget, yesterday.
Roget took Rowley to task over the Government directive to all public servants that they are to be vaccinated by mid-January or their salaries would not be paid.
Speaking yesterday during a virtual news conference hosted by JTUM, Roget said: “We are going to begin to roll out some action on this, and the first action is going to take place on Wednesday morning outside the Prime Minister’s office at Whitehall for 10 a.m. with all of the trade union leaders, we are not calling out our membership as yet.
“We will be observing in the strictest way all of the Ministry of Health’s regulations and the Covid-19 protocols, social distancing, wearing of masks, but what we will be doing is communicating in a physical way as the first salvo...”
Roget said they will be communicating to Rowley to let good sense prevail because if that did not occur, other things will happen within the ambit of the law because they are not prepared to subject themselves and their members to this “high-handed approach”.
The right not to be vaccinated
Roget said the unions have made their position clear - they are against mandatory vaccination.
He said JTUM supports vaccination and their members being vaccinated, but they also support the right of any member to not be vaccinated.
“And therefore the issue of the Prime Minister imposing his will on the country to be vaccinated, we are radically against that,” he said.
Roget said it has never been a term or condition of his employment to be vaccinated and his collective agreement, his work arrangement currently do not speak to him being vaccinated as a condition of employment.
“It is wrong for anybody to unilaterally to impose vaccination on myself and my members. And so there has been absolutely no discussion around this issue at all, and unless and until there’s discussion and agreement, which forms part of this whole collective bargaining process, unless that occurs, it is wrong and illegal for anybody to unilaterally impose,” he said.
Stating that just as he cannot next Monday morning or this morning impose something contrary to his terms and condition of work on the employer, likewise the employer cannot do that to him.
“The Prime Minister and his Government is taking advantage of what they see as an opportunity or the vulnerability of the public servants to go after them. This issue will not stop at the public servants, it will go from the public servants to public space, to all employers and every employer will feel that he can have a field day with this issue now if the Government is allowed to get away with this.
“And in his own arrogant and disrespectful style, the Prime Minister comes and says to the country that you will still have a job but you will not be paid if you’re not vaccinated, what madness is that?
“And therefore what they are in fact doing is imposing a condition on me for work and if I do not adhere to that condition, they are going to in effect lock me out of my place of employment. And therefore again, we are saying that it is wrong,” Roget said.
‘This is not fiefdom’
Roget said for quite a while they have observed the Government callously fold their arms and allow for thousands and thousands of workers to be retrenched.
“Absolutely nothing is said or done to ensure that workers or people in this country keep their employment. The Government allowed for and in most cases supported that by they themselves reducing the numbers. Now they find another way to reduce the numbers in the public service by imposing a condition upon them.
“We are saying that any employer who chooses to encourage or to request that through the collective bargaining process that I be vaccinated or any worker be vaccinated, that employer must accept full liability for anything that occurs to me going forward after having been vaccinated. That employer should also accept liability for me as a breadwinner for my family if anything should happen to me after being vaccinated,” he said.
Roget accused Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi of not telling the truth when he said that the Industrial Relations Act provides for that.
“It is simply untrue. That process provides for collective discussion and collective bargaining, and that parties can come to an agreement with the particular and specific arrangements to treat with this issue or any issue.
“But in the case of mandatory vaccination we are saying for yet another time that we are radically opposed to that. One should not have to choose to be able to put bread on the table or to accept a vaccine in his or her body that he or she is not in agreement with. And therefore what in fact we’re seeing happening here is a level of holding the public servants to ransom. And the Prime Minister believes that he can with just some sort of decree coming from some Kingdom, impose upon his royal subjects anything he feels.
“This is not a kingdom, this is not fiefdom, and therefore we are not going to accept that in any shape or form,” the JTUM leader said.
Roget said there was never any agreement for mandatory vaccination coming out of the discussions on the Covid-19 Vaccination Workplace Policy by the Industrial Relations Advisory Committee. Thus, the recommendations that would have gone before the Cabinet is not about mandatory vaccination.
He read one of the recommendations from the Industrial Relations Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination Workplace Policy, which stated: “Industrial Relations Advisory Committee reiterates its position that employers’ first response to an employee’s refusing to get vaccinated should not result in the ultimate sanction of dismissal. It is underscored that the issue of vaccination in the workplace is not mandatory and that employers should not go the route of mandating its organisation, which are not assessed to be high risk.”