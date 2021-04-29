Vaccine sources seem to have dried up

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s vaccine hopes have been dashed for now as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced yesterday that several expected sources seem to have dried up, as a result of foreign Government policies and laboratory disasters.
The PM gave the grim news at a news conference out of Tobago, that those already vaccinated with a first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine will have their second doses placed on hold—as the remaining vials intended for that purpose will now become a “first dose” for another batch of people.
Speaking from the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Rowley said, “The bottom line is vaccines are not available.”
Another tranche expected in May via the COVAX facility is now uncertain, and hopes of accessing a batch from some 60 million doses promised for distribution by the United States government now looks to be off the table, following a disaster at the Baltimore laboratory where the AstraZeneca product was being manufactured.
“This morning, we got probably the worst news we could have had because we began to think that another possible source was that it would have been available to us,” Rowley said of the Baltimore disaster.
“This morning we heard the news that something happened in the United States, in Baltimore, where the production of AstraZeneca was being done,” he said.
The PM said it was discovered that “there were contaminations of vials of vaccine one with vaccine two and the outcome of that is to have made the availability of vaccines from that supplier unacceptable, until further notice and further checks”.
The real problem
It was initially thought that checks being conducted at the factory were connected to concerns about the vaccines’ expiry date, as the US would not have wanted to issue such a product close to its end date. Rowley said it was discovered “that is not the problem at all” but “confirmation” was still to come.
“When the statements were being made that the American government is trying to ensure their safety of the vaccine that would become available for distribution the initial thought was that it had to do with the expiration date,” the PM explained.
“The thought was that they wanted to make sure that was not the problem. That has now put another damper on the possibilities we were anticipating.”
He added that “we don’t know what the outcome of that is going to be, but that is today’s report”.
“We were literally anticipating, if there was going to be this distribution of 60 million units that we would be somewhere along the line,” Rowley said, also stating, “We still expect to be there whenever.”
In a release late yesterday, the Ministry of Health advised members of the public that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh will announce the details of the continuation of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Roll-out tomorrow.
COVAX delays again?
The Covax facility which T&T would have paid into since last year and which was to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines for small countries like this, is still not receiving vaccines in the volumes intended and on time.