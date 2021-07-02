Vaccine supplies run out

corona-new-use

Several people who turned up yesterday at the University of Trinidad and Tobago Chaguanas campus on Munroe Road for the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine were turned away as there were no vaccines.

The communications department of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) has advised those people that more vaccines will be available for them on Tuesday.

One concerned woman told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday that her parents were carded for the second dose of the vaccine yesterday.

“Their first dose was at the St Joseph Health Facility and we were told that they were to go to the UTT mass vaccination site on Munroe Road for the dose. When they got there this morning, which was between 8.30 and 9 o’clock, the guard told them that there was a vaccination drive yesterday (Thursday) and they don’t have any more vaccines for those who had appointments,” she said.

She said her parents were told to leave their names and telephone numbers and that when the vaccines were available they would be contacted.

In an advisory on its Facebook page on Wednesday, the NCRHA informed those who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine between April 6 and May 5 and did not confirm an appointment for the second dose, to visit the UTT Chaguanas campus on Thursday between 8.30 a.m. 2.30 p.m.

The Express was told that this group of people, as well as those who had confirmed appointments, showed up for their shots, but by 1 p.m. vaccines had run out.

The Express tried reaching NCRHA chief executive officer Davlin Thomas yesterday but was told that he was in a meeting.

NCRHA’s communications department later informed the Express that the individuals who were unable to get the second dose of the vaccine at UTT Chaguanas yesterday can return for it on Tuesday.

No explanation was given about why no vaccines were available yesterday.

