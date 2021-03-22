VACCINE TELL-ALL

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh had sought financial assistance from the ANSA McAL Group to purchase 351,000 vaccines from Pfizer Inc for US$8.4 million.
This was stated by ANSA McAL Group chief executive officer (CEO) Anthony N Sabga III in a message to the “ANSA McAL Family” released yesterday.
The message comes on the heels of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley saying last Thursday that a local conglomerate which he did not name offered to get Covid-19 vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago but in exchange it wanted to be paid US dollars (US$8 million) and a tax write-off from the Government for 2021.
Sabga however said it was Deyalsingh who asked ANSA McAL for financial help and in turn the group offered to pay for all the vaccines but asked that Government make the forex available for the purchase and also requested a tax write-off.
He stated that at a February 17 meeting, the Ministry of Health asked top business leaders to fund vaccines and public vaccination of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
He added that the next day, a team of ANSA representatives had a conference call with Deyalsingh and his top health leaders.
“The minister described an urgent situation: the Government had negotiated the direct purchase of 351,000 vaccines from Pfizer Inc for US$8.4 million and was required to confirm the order the next day or lose it. He said any contribution from ANSA would be appreciated,” he stated.
Sabga stated that acting on Deyalsingh’s request there was emergency board approval to offer to purchase the vaccines for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
He stated ANSA McAL offered to fund the entire cost of the Pfizer order and that all 351,000 doses would be used to vaccinate the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago with none being retained by ANSA McAL.
Business philanthropy
Given the shortage of foreign exchange in the country, he said ANSA MCAL simply requested that the Government allocate sufficient foreign exchange so the group could pay for the vaccines in a timely manner.
“Finally, ANSA McAL requested that the contribution of all private sector companies purchasing vaccines for the exclusive use of vaccinating the public, be credited against taxes payable for the income year 2021. The participating companies would have allocated their capital for investment and business operations for 2021 but would be satisfied in knowing that the health and welfare of our citizens would have been secured,” he added.
Sabga noted that governments around the globe routinely encourage business philanthropy through tax incentives as a key source of funding.
He stated the group later learned the Health Ministry made the same request to help fund the vaccines to energy companies.
Sabga stated in a February 24 letter to Deyalsingh, ANSA McAL renewed its offer to help if the energy companies could not raise the full amount.
He disclosed that on March 12, 2021, he received a letter from Deyalsingh dated February 26, 2021 praising the group for its generosity.
In the letter, Deyalsingh acknowledged ANSA McAL’s decision to invest in T&T and entrust its resources and confidence in the Ministry of Health to help and heal those in need of care.
The letter added: “The Government and the people of Trinidad and Tobago have benefited from your kindness and generosity through your donation.
“The journey is far from over, but because of you and your team, the Trinidad and Tobago health system is in a stronger position to manage the SAR-Cov-2 virus as the country recalibrates to the new normal.
“In recognition of your selfless partnership and unwavering commitment to country, the Ministry of Health publicly acknowledges your unconditional generosity, to go beyond the call of duty to support the national health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are more resilient because of you.”
Partnering opportunity
Sabga further disclosed that about two weeks ago the ANSA McAL alerted the Health Ministry that it had secured access to one million doses of another approved vaccine.
“We planned to purchase 100,000 vaccines in the first instance from which we would donate 50 per cent to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago exclusively for public use.
“The remaining 50,000 would be reserved for ANSA MCAL employees and their immediate families. Some would be sold to the private health care system.
“We also informed the ministry that we planned to partner with a consortium of other private sector organisations that expressed interest in vaccinating their employees and their families,” he stated.
Sabga noted the group are fully aware that it would not be able to complete this transaction without Government support.
He shared contents of a letter sent to Deyalsingh with respect to this offer which sought the support of the ministry to facilitate the group’s ability to consummate this transaction in the most cost effective and efficient manner for the benefit of citizens.
“We will provide the usual required documentation in support of the entry of vaccines into the country. We look forward to partnering with you to bring our country out of this urgent public health issue,” the letter stated.
Sabga added they were awaiting information from the supplier to present to the Government.
He stated that since early 2021, ANSA McAL have been working assiduously to secure vaccines from different manufacturers and had been in constant communication with the Health Ministry, recognising that vaccine procurement can only be done with the support of the Government.
What Rowley said:
At the “Conversations with the Prime Minister” meeting last Thursday Rowley spoke about the offer by a conglomerate to buy vaccines. He did not name the conglomerate.
He said he had not seen anywhere in the region where the private sector had been able to access vaccines, while the Government was unable so to do.
“The offer was made (by the conglomerate) but the conditions were such that the Government would have had to provide to this company US$8 million... We had to turn that offer down because it carried with it a request for a tax write-off ... to take place in 2021 meaning that ... this company would have cornered a large amount of US dollars, do what the Government should be doing, because they already published many stories to portray the Government as not being able to do what it supposed to do; and they will get the vaccine for you and for that wonderful philanthropy due this year, an equivalent would be written off,” he said.
The Prime Minister said a month later the Government received another offer.
He said the latest offer was that a “local conglomerate” had access to one million vaccines and had offered to give the Government 50,000 vaccines free, planned to use 6,000 for its staff and sell the rest of the vaccines.
He reiterated that the Government did not know where the vaccines were coming from, and the Minister of Health had asked for information on the source and the agent.