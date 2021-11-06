Vaccine top-up for some

From tomorrow, elderly and immunocompromised people who have already been vaccinated against Covid-19 can access an additional dose of the vaccine to further protect them against the virus.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made this announcement yesterday as he noted World Health Organisation (WHO) interim guidelines.
However, Deyalsingh said this should not be referred to as a “booster shot” but, rather, an additional primary dose.
Speaking during the ministry’s virtual news conference, Deyalsingh said the additional doses will be available from tomorrow to be administered to eligible people.
These people would have already received two doses of the Sinopharm, AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and were deemed to be fully vaccinated.
For the Sinopharm vaccine, Deyalsingh said elderly people from age 60 as well as immunocompromised people would be able to access a third dose.
Immunocompromised people consist of those with health ailments including cancer, HIV/AIDS, transplant recipients, those who are immunodeficient and those on immunosuppressive therapy.
“If you fall into any one of the five categories, as determined by your physician with a referral letter... you can access your third shot,” Deyalsingh advised.
He said this also applies to the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
However, a third Pfizer dose will be given to those aged 12 and over if the person is immunocompromised.
Pregnant women who are immunocompromised can also receive a third Pfizer dose.
The timeframe to receive an additional primary dose is between three and six months after the last dose was received or “as soon as humanly possible”, Deyalsingh stated.
“The standard practice as outlined by WHO in the interim guidelines is for as far as humanly possible is... if you got Sinopharm, you take Sinopharm as your additional primary dose. If you are a recipient of a Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and over, you will be eligible if you are moderately to severely immunocompromised for your third Pfizer shot. If you are a Johnson & Johnson recipient over the age of 18, you will get your second additional primary shot for Johnson & Johnson.”
Questioned on the mixing of vaccines, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine can be given the Pfizer vaccine as their third dose, as this mix has been approved by the WHO.
However, this will only be done if there is a shortage of AstraZeneca shots.
Parasram said, for now, AstraZeneca recipients will receive an AstraZeneca third dose.
He noted enough Pfizer vaccines have to be held back to ensure those who received their first dose can get their second shot.
To access the additional shot, Deyalsingh said most eligible people would be in the public healthcare system and would be given the shot at their clinics.
Those who receive private medical care will be required to present a referral letter from their physician at the vaccination sites “to determine the suitability to receive the extra additional primary dose.
“Certain groups will be given additional primary doses at specific sites, so they do not have to bring in a letter because we know them,” Deyalsingh said. “For example, the people who are kidney-transplant recipients, we know we have about 100 in our public health system, they will be dealt with, they don’t have to bring in letters. Most of the patients with HIV/AIDS, they are in the public health system so they don’t have to bring letters. Patients with lupus in the public health system you will be dealt with...
“The same thing will go for the cancer patients in the public health system. You don’t have to seek out the vaccine, we know you. The vaccines will be brought to you. And that is how we will deal with the major amount of the persons who qualify for these additional primary shots.”
People over 60 who received the Sinopharm vaccine are being advised not to show up to vaccination sites to get their third dose.
Deyalsingh said these people will be contacted to make an appointment.
“Don’t appear at the site from Monday. You will be called. We have the database of your name, your numbers, your ages. We are going to make it convenient for you. We don’t want you to be waiting there a long time.”
Deyalsingh said around 20,000 people who are immunocompromised are eligible for the additional dose.
At 6.32 p.m. yesterday, 151,200 doses of WHO-approved Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines landed at Piarco International Airport, the Health Ministry posted on its Facebook page.