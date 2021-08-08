Vaccines are key

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TTCIC) has said that the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccinations are critical to the nation’s restarting of the economy and has urged the inoculated to get the vaccine.
In a statement yesterday, the TTCIC said it was relieved that the Government had lifted the lockdown restrictions on the retail sector, but for all sectors of the economy to be restarted for the nation closer to the way it was before the virus took hold, it needed to achieve herd immunity.
“We are fortunate to be in a position to learn from the mistakes made in other countries, note best practices and take appropriate pre-emptive actions to ensure we reopen responsibly to save lives and livelihoods,” said the TTCIC.
The Chamber urged citizens to seek advice from medical professionals to discuss concerns about the Covid-19 vaccines.
The TTCIC said that the lifting of the lockdown on the retail sector was hopefully another step towards reopening sectors which are still closed such as cinemas, day spas and salons, churches, etc, and to allowing full operations in others, such as the restaurant industry.
“We are yet to understand the true long-term economic impact to our citizens and businesses. Many of our businesses have been significantly affected since March 2020 and cannot not sustain more of these cycles of opening and closures.
Our collective actions in the coming weeks will determine whether we can continue to open additional sectors safely or face another wave of infections,” stated the TTCIC.
The TTCIC said further that citizens and businesses must collectively take personal responsibility to follow the health protocols; wash hands, wear your mask and socially distance.
Businesses must also do their part to provide a safe environment for their employees and customers by implementing robust health and safety standards as this is even more crucial in high-risk environments where there is increased potential for virus transmission.
“The decision to get vaccinated has to be a layer of protection that our citizens take to protect us all from hospitalisation, curb the death rate and ultimately preserve lives and livelihoods. Vaccination is also critical in protecting us against existing variants and preventing the emergence of new variants. There are now the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Lambada, Delta and the Delta-plus variants. The latter two have proven to be incredibly transmissible and are by far the most contagious variant of this virus. The positive news is that, regardless of the variant, almost all hospitalisations and deaths are preventable once an individual is vaccinated,” said the TTIC.