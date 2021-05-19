Vaccines by appointment only

Having received the shipment of 100,000 Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from China, Trinidad and Tobago will restart its vaccination drive from tomorrow.
The shipment arrived in Trinidad early yesterday morning, and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the vaccines were packaged and prepared for delivery to all vaccination sites across the country, in preparation for tomorrow’s rollout.
As it is a two-shot vaccine, 50,000 citizens will be able to receive a shot, with the remaining 50,000 vaccines being reserved for their second dose.
Vaccinations will however only be done by appointment.
Speaking during yesterday’s virtual news conference, Deyalsingh said no walk-in requests would be facilitated.
“I have been talking with the CEOs and we have agreed because we don’t want mass gatherings, these are going to be strictly appointment only. Absolutely no walk-ins will be accommodated, so please don’t congregate outside these health centres if you don’t have an appointment,” he said.
Deyalsingh urged doctors, nurses and other front-line healthcare workers to avail themselves of the vaccine. This includes patient escorts and receptionists who interact with the public.
The ministry also intends to reach out to teachers to receive the vaccine, Deyalsingh added.
The Sinopharm vaccine must be taken in two doses between three and four weeks apart and carries little risk of expiry.
Deyalsingh explained yesterday that the vaccine was developed using “a very old technology” and as such is viable for a much longer period.
“It is a different type of vaccine as to AstraZeneca. The Sinopharm vaccine uses a very old technology. It’s a very old, tried, true and tested technology. Because of that and because of the experience and that type of technology, I think it’s an attenuated virus. So the expiry date is much longer. It’s April 2023,” he said.
He said the vaccines should be used up within six to seven weeks.
Annual shots?
On concerns that some recipients may require a third shot for maximum efficiency, Deyalsingh said this is not unique to Sinopharm.
He noted the Pfizer vaccine may also require recipients to get a third “booster” shot within 12 months of being fully vaccinated. People may also need to get an annual Covid-19 shot, Deyalsingh noted.
Deyalsingh also said he would look into the possible donation of vaccines from Bermuda.
Bermuda Health Minister Kim Wilson said on Tuesday that consideration was being given to giving some of that country’s supply of vaccines to T&T.
Wilson revealed that the country has 14,000 Pfizer vaccines on hand, from which 5,000 have been reserved for those who received their first shot to get their second dose, leaving an excess of 9,000 vaccines set to expire at the end of June.
Some 4,500 people would need to come forward to be vaccinated before June 9, in order to utilise the 9,000 vaccines before the expiry date.
Wilson added that some of Bermuda’s stock of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine—which has a longer shelf life—could be sent to T&T.
Deyalsingh said yesterday that any arrangement between T&T and Bermuda would be communicated through the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, and he would follow up on the matter.
Browne: Ongoing
communication with US
Meanwhile, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Amery Browne said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had written “multiple times” to US President Joe Biden on the issue of vaccines and has received responses.
“That communication and engagement is ongoing,” he said, responding to an urgent question in the Senate from UNC (United National Congress) Senator Wade Mark on whether Government had requested a portion of the 80 million vaccine doses which the US president announced he would make available to the rest of the world. (The Prime Minister had made public one of his letters to Biden—written on March 19—and Biden’s response—which came on April 1—to that letter.)
Browne said the Prime Minister had been the lead with respect to regional and global advocacy on vaccine access and equity, and had followed up directly with Biden on the provision of vaccines to Caricom and specifically to Trinidad and Tobago, based on the announced initiative from the White House and the administration of the US.
Asked by Mark whether the Government had contacted the US administration since Biden’s announcement, Browne reiterated that the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been “robustly and consistently” advocating specifically on this matter. He said the Prime Minister had been following up consistently with high-level contacts within the US administration.
“The Prime Minister has been leading the advocacy with contacts such as US representatives Maxine Waters and Bennie Thompson, high-level, influential figures in the US administration, with the Atlantic Council, a high-level think-tank which is very influential within the US system.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been supporting following up and supporting consistently with high-level contacts via the mission in Washington DC where the ambassador has been fully mobilised and tasked to follow up specifically on this new vaccine initiative,” Browne added.
Browne reiterated that he met with the Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Port of Spain on Tuesday, subsequent to the announcement by Biden.