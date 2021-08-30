EDUCATORS HONOURED: Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, centre, poses with honourees Joanne Mahadeo, left, and Jennifer Beckles following the commissioning ceremonies for the newly constructed Jennifer Beckles Performing Arts Centre and Joanne Mahadeo Science Block at St Augustine Girls’ High School yesterday. Both former teachers were presented with symbolic keys to the buildings by the minister, who is also a past pupil of the school. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK