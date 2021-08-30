Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says 25 per cent of pupils between the ages of 12 and 18 years have been vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.
Speaking to the Express yesterday at the St Augustine Girls’ High School (SAGHS), the minister said discussions are under way with the Health Ministry to have vaccines available at schools from next month to ensure wider access especially for those in the rural communities.
Gadsby-Dolly and Minister in the Ministry of Education, Lisa Morris-Julian, were at SAGHS for the official commissioning of the Jennifer Beckles Performing Arts Centre and The Joanne Mahadeo Science Block at the school. Also in attendance was St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen.
Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) second vice-president Kyrla Robertson said on Sunday the Government’s plan to physically reopen schools for only fully vaccinated fourth, fifth and sixth form pupils from October 1 would be a “logistical nightmare”.
Roberson cited the pressure for teachers to juggle teaching upper level pupils as well as lower form level ones, Wi-Fi capabilities and logistical arrangements as some of her concerns.
On August 18, the Education Ministry began vaccinating children 12 and 18 years old, using the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said that fully vaccinated pupils from forms four to six will be allowed to resume physical classes from October 1.
Discussions with stakeholders
Questioned yesterday by the Express on TTUTA’s concerns, Gadsby-Dolly said more discussions are needed as she pointed out that it will not be entirely new as earlier this year some students physically attended school.
“I think we need to work it out. The topic of some students being in school, some not being in school, that has been discussed as you would remember when students came out in February this year, the same cohort of students came out and so schools would have had some experience with teachers who may be teaching upper school as well as lower school so I don’t think we are at ground zero on that level, so it is something though that must be carefully worked out or else it can end up being a nightmare,” she said.
She assured there will be discussions with the stakeholders.
Asked what measures are being taken by the ministry to reach children and ensure they are vaccinated the minister said soon vaccines will be rolled out in schools.
“Once school starts back we have been in discussions with the Ministry of Health to make vaccination available within the schools. So we are working out that now especially in rural areas where you have children who may not be travelling to the vaccination sites, at least it will be available in their area for them so we are discussing that now with the Ministry of Health,” she said.
In her address, Gadsby-Dolly paid tribute to SAGHS teacher Jennifer Beckles for the positive influence in her life.
She said the future of children lies not only in online learning but also in the “brick and mortar” physical structure of the schools.
Gadsby-Dolly said there is hope that the buildings, like the one commissioned yesterday, will be filled with the sounds of pan.
She said what she had learned from her teachers cannot be fully translated via the online portal as she emphasised the need for students to return to physical school.
Vaccine hope
Gadsby-Dolly said the Government continues to invest hundreds of millions of dollars every year to ensure there is physical infrastructure for the children.
The minister said the ministry is taking all steps to ensure online learning is available to students through the distribution of laptops and Mi-Fi devices to those who need them.
She said they are also taking care of the mental health challenges of pupils and also teachers.
She added they are evaluating Request for Proposals (RFPs) for online books and pursuing literacy and numeracy online solutions for students.
Gadsby-Dolly said while all this is being done there is also hope that students will get vaccinated and return to school physically.
She appealed for parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated.
Following the Commissioning Ceremony at SAGHS the Ministers made their way to Hillview College, El Dorado, where they commissioned the Leslie Mahase Building at that school.