Vaccines in transit, says COVAX

After months of uncertainty surrounding the supply of Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX mechanism, a new arrival date has been given by PAHO/WHO.
According to the organisation, Trinidad and Tobago will receive a supply of 33,600 AstraZeneca vaccines on March 31.
An update on the organisation’s website yesterday listed the shipment as “in transit”.
This follows Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s comments last week that he did not know when and how many vaccines would be supplied, as the COVAX facility was in a state of “deep disarray”.
Rowley noted then that several dates that were previously given for delivery had not been met. A shipment had been expected on Monday, but this also did not materialise.
T&T is one of the last countries expected to receive its first tranche of vaccines from COVAX, as several countries in the Americas have already received their shipments.
Along with T&T, Guyana and Belize are also scheduled to have vaccine deliveries from COVAX next week.
The 33,600 vaccines expected to arrive next Wednesday are just a third of the vaccines this country had initially expected to receive from COVAX in the first tranche.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said earlier this month that 100,800 vaccines were to be delivered in the first tranche, at a cost of US$504,000.
However, Rowley said last week that the number was reduced, as COVAX had assigned T&T’s supply to the AstraZeneca manufacturer in Korea, and that company had fallen short of the volume it was anticipated to make.
The COVAX delivery would increase T&T’s supply to 173,000 vaccines, as India has pledged a donation of 40,000 AstraZeneca vaccines and China has committed to donating 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines. Sinopharm is currently being evaluated by the WHO, and its utilisation in Trinidad and Tobago will only take place following WHO’s approval, Rowley has said.
T&T has vaccinated just 1,000 persons so far, from a batch of vaccines that were donated to this country by Barbados from a gift from India.