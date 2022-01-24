Another religious body is speaking out on its members’ freedom of choice when it comes to taking the Covid-19 vaccine.
The Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies (PAWI) Trinidad and Tobago agreed with people making their own decision but said it would not encourage the spread of misinformation and breaking public health regulations.
PAWI also said it does not hold the view the vaccine is the mark of the beast.
Though acknowledging the growing concerns against vaccination within the population, PAWI called on its members to obey the public health guidelines.
In a release yesterday, PAWI stated, “We are committed to, and will continue to promote a view of human crisis that is informed by a biblical worldview, with a balanced and common-sense perspective, with the understanding that God also provides physical help in times of trouble.
“We support the fact that though the vaccine is not a cure, it serves to lessen the risk of greater complications and possibly prevent hospitalisation and/or death of those affected.
“We are committed to the responsible and objective use of reputable scientific statistics and data on issues related to the pandemic and vaccine use.
“We acknowledge that everyone is entitled to form their own opinion from information received, but we strongly disagree with those whose actions may encourage others to break the law or create unnecessary social unrest in a nation, already saturated with the global anxieties of the pandemic.”
PAWI said it believes recklessly purporting misinformation on the vaccine poses a threat to the safety of the national community, unreservedly distanced itself from such acts.
“We believe it is the right of each individual, upon consultation with his/her family physician, to determine the best course of action with regards to the use of vaccines in the interest of personal health and safety.
“However, all persons are welcome to our services. We believe that those in authority (Government), have been instituted by God and should be respected, honoured and be the subjects of our earnest prayers and support.
“We affirm from scripture, that while human authorities are appointed by God, we reserve the right to respectfully express disagreement if/or when policies and laws are in direct contradiction to God, the highest ultimate authority.
“We believe that it is unethical, unprofessional, and presumptuous to speak as an authority in domains outside our expertise, training, and education.”
Make wise decisions
The release comes three days after the Open Bible Standard Churches of Trinidad and Tobago shared similar views about the Covid-19 vaccine—that vaccination is an individual choice.
The church however said it has encouraged its members to be vaccinated and seek advice from professionals where needed.
“The Bible reminds us that good health is a divine blessing from God. (3 John 1:3) Out of our genuine concern for our nation and people, we state the following position:
“We believe that the Covid-19 vaccination should be an individual choice and have encouraged our church members to be vaccinated. Those who have health concerns about being vaccinated should seek advice from their trusted medical professionals,” it said.
The release stated while there continues to be a divide within the Christian community on the issue of vaccination, the views voiced by some are not representative of all.
It stated all citizens have the right to voice their opinions while, “at the same time maintaining a healthy respect for each other and especially those in authority”.
It added: “We as citizens continue to learn from each other, especially our medical professionals, to make informed and wise decisions while at the same time strengthening our immune system and maintaining our overall good health.
“We encourage all to continue practising the necessary public health protocols to assist with the general safety and protection of ourselves, our family, work colleagues and our national community.”
The Open Bible Church’s statement came one day after a one-hour long news conference held by the “TTResponse” Facebook page, a group of religious leaders who have spoken out against Covid-19 vaccination.
A panel composed of Victor Gill (the senior pastor of Redemption Christian Centre) and Michael McDowell, senior pastor of the Rapha Revival Ministries, criticised the ongoing vaccination drive. The group cited the views of popular anti-vaccine “experts”, many of which have been debunked by reputable sources.
Gill called the decision to make government offices “safe-zones”, where public sector workers are vaccinated, “a death sentence”.”