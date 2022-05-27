Vandals attempt to burn down Valsayn pump site

Rohan Sinanan

vandalised: Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, right, receives an update on the damage to the pump at Bamboo #3 from Katherine Badloo-Doerga, director, Drainage Division. Looking on is drainage superintendent Patterson Dick. —Photo: Ministry of Works and Transport

The police are investigating a report of vandalism and arson at the Bamboo #3 Pump Site in Valsayn, on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations reveal that assailants attempted to set fire to the pump’s discharge line.

However, the swift response of residents from the area led to the fire being contained.

The Express was told that if the fire had been allowed to spread it could have reached the main pump house and destroyed the overall functionality of the equipment and pump site.

The site was visited yesterday by the Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, who examined the affected area to assess the impact of the sabotaged equipment.

In a news release issued later in the day by the ministry, Sinanan lauded the successful attempt of residents and the Drainage Division’s watchman for halting the full extent of the criminal attempt.

“The ministry has completed extensive work in preparation for the rainy season. Unfortunately, these malevolent actions seek to undermine the solutions now being implemented to reduce the impact of flooding in high-risk communities,” he said.

He noted that approximately 1,000 persons and businesses stand to be affected if the pump had been damaged.

“Regretfully, this incident represents a growing trend in which individuals deliberately seek to damage equipment intended to provide critical drainage for the communities they serve.

“Three other similar incidents over the past six months are also being investigated, including vandalism and theft at the South Quay and Sea Lots pump houses and the recent theft of a battery at the Williams Street pump site in Aranjuez,” the release stated.

