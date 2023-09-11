Vandals break into temple

Williamsville Hindu Temple

DESECRTAED AGAIN: Pooran Nanan, of the Williamsville Hindu Temple, removes a harmonium yesterday from the debris of a ventilation wall which was

destroyed. Vandals destroyed two walls of the place of worship to gain entry into the temple, which was vandalised on Saturday afternoon.

—Photo: DEXTER PHILIP 

Members of the Williamsville Hindu Temple were brought to tears yesterday morning after they saw the vandalism done to their place of worship.

Some of the elderly women are now concerned for their safety.

Ventilation blocks were smashed, locks on the gate were prised open, the burglar-proofing to the front entrance was removed and some of the tiles on the stage were broken.

However, the murtis were untouched and initial checks revealed nothing was stolen. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday but was only discovered around 7.30 a.m. yesterday.

Secretary at the temple Vashti Sookhoo told reporters that a resident made contact about the damage and when the group arrived, “Everybody started to cry… It’s difficult… This is very heart-wrenching for the executive members of this temple. Members here work tirelessly to keep this compound very clean and tidy to host our religious activities.

Feeling unsafe

“We have the elderly ladies who come to prepare for satsang on a Wednesday and now they are expressing their concern of not feeling safe on the compound anymore. When you look at the surroundings and you see what is happening here, this is total desecration of this religious institution,” she added.

The temple, rebuilt in 2000, is located in Kumar Village, along Guaracara/Tabaquite Road in Williamsville. The compound is almost 100 years old.

Five pundits devote two hours of their time on varying Wednesdays to teach the congregation and conduct other religious activities.

“It’s a community temple that people donate their time, their funds to maintain this organisation here,” Sookhoo explained.

She said another group had taken over the temple after it closed three years ago.

“We were functioning but we were having little teething problems.” she said.

Concerning the incident, Sookhoo, a former councillor for the area and present councillor for Reform/Manahambre, said residents saw two men and a woman enter the compound and later heard pounding.

Sookhoo said the residents assumed work was being done on the building as this occurs from time to time.

The area where the ventilation blocks were located was away from view and Sookhoo said this is possibly the reason for these being destroyed rather than the glass windows on the opposite side of the temple.

Sookhoo said this was not the first time the temple was desecrated as, back in April, the clothing and the malas from the murtis were removed and thrown on the floor of the temple.

She said a report was not made to the police on that occasion.

An estimated cost of the damage from Saturday is yet to be ascertained.

While some residents have spoken out, Sookhoo is calling on anyone who would have seen anything concerning the incident to come forward and make a report to the Princes Town police. Officers from the station were present yesterday.

