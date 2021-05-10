Vandals are to blame for the disruption the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) landline and broadband internet services in Morvant and environs, yesterday.
Service was restored last evening at 5:50pm.
TSTT in a statement said investigations revealed that the cables providing connectivity to these areas were deliberately damaged.
“During a pandemic, these selfish actions are a tremendous disservice to those in the affected communities. TSTT strongly condemns these actions and reminds those responsible that there are legal implications when caught,” the telecommunications company said.
Back in 2018, TSTT’s cell site in Balandra was vandalised.
Maintenance staff who investigated the loss of service discovered that Electrical Cables were stolen, Fibre Optic Cables vandalised, Grounding wires stolen and the door to the power room was damaged but not breached.
TSTT assures customers that repairs are underway and full service is expected to be restored later today. All other services remain fully functional.--