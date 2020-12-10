Vanessa’s story

A piece of brown cardboard is a makeshift umbrella for Vanessa Morris, who occupies a bench with her belongings on the Brian Lara Promenade.
Morris, 60, caught the attention of Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez on Tuesday, as he toured the capital which is gearing up for beautification works.
Interviewed on the Promenade yesterday, Morris said: “I am homeless. I have been homeless for the past eight years. I spent one year homeless on the Harris Promenade in San Fernando. I can’t get a job. When I try to get a job, nobody will hire me because I am homeless. No human being wants to be on the streets.”
Morris, who was born in Point Fortin, attended Point Fortin EC Primary School. Then she took sewing classes. She was married, and got divorced, and has two sons including Kern Morris, a Trinidadian national who earns a living as a truck driver in Georgia, USA. Morris was mum about other aspects of her life, but advised the Express to “call Kern”, and provided his contact number.
Giving a glimpse into her past life, Morris said she worked at a car park on Chacon Street, but “they did not want to pay me”.
“I did security. I worked in a supermarket in Arouca for about four years. I could not pay the rent. It was about $5,000. I left. I don’t know exactly what happened. But I left and went to San Fernando. When you are homeless, it’s like a downward spiral staircase. People don’t want to hire you,” she said.
As she inched deeper into her quagmire, Morris added: “When I left San Fernando, I went to Morvant. I stayed by a friend for about two years. But I don’t like to live with people. I stayed at the Centre For Socially Displaced People (CSDP) for a while. But you can stay there for about three months. They give you food. I know the manager (Roger Watson) tries.”
‘I love sewing’
Morris even attempted to create a happier life in Tobago, but it was to no avail.
She said: “A friend got me a job to care for a sick gentleman, but it was not much money. About $500. I left and came back to Trinidad. I even tried in Mucurapo to get a job, but nobody wants to hire you. I returned to the car park. I have no family in Trinidad.”
Morris lamented her dire state of unemployment, saying: “Nobody is helping you to get back on your feet to get a job and get re-integrated into society. I applied for a food card, and I did not get it. I applied for a bus pass and I did not get it. I don’t have an ID card.
“Many people have come and asked me about my story before. But nobody has helped me in a tangible way. It’s only promises.”
On her skills, she gushed: “I love sewing.”
During her sojourn in San Fernando, she said: “I slept underneath business places. People would pass by and give you money and food. Then I moved to Port of Spain. I went to the car park. I would sleep on the bench. The bench is not comfortable. I started sleeping in front of stores. I slept in front of banks. I would even sleep in front of the car park.”
Asked if she was afraid of being harmed, she said: “It’s not safe at night or day time, but monkey knows which tree to climb. People know which women to interfere with.”
She pointed to the bench obliquely opposite her bench on the Promenade: “There’s Verna. She’s homeless. She sleeps on the pavement.”
Morris is keenly aware of the toll living on the streets can wreak on a person’s sanity.
She said: “A lot of people who were not insane and took to the streets got insane. It’s the pressure of living and coping on the streets. It’s not an easy life. I have always been patient. Patient since I was a child. It’s how I survive.”
“I brush my teeth right here. I have clothes and other items in my bags,” she added.
‘Doing nothing all day’
Quizzed on how she spends her day, Morris said: “Doing nothing. You just get up and stay here all day. Sometimes people bring a little food for you to eat. Not money. A lot of people pass by and promise to help.
“Some people want me to come home by them, but I am not going to go and live by anybody.”
Very much aware that the country is battling Covid-19, she reached for a black mask, saying: “I have my mask right here. I can’t bear to wear it all day.”
Seizing the opportunity, she lambasted the politicians for not caring about people.
She said: “You know the song ‘Kicksing in Parliament’ (veteran calypsonian Explainer). They are not serious about the (homeless) centre. They are not serious about helping the homeless. They are bent on building big buildings.
“Some people who were homeless were lucky to get out of the island. The leaders are messing with people. The leaders of this land are engaged in a lot of witchcraft.”
Asked if she prays, she said: “Yes, I do pray. I’m alive because I pray.” Does she envision herself dying on the streets? Morris said: “I don’t know about the future. No human being wants to be on the streets.”
Mayor: She does
not look homeless
Contacted yesterday, Mayor Martinez said when he toured the Promenade on Tuesday, he did not talk to Morris much.
“I thought—she does not look like a homeless person. I asked her what happened. I did not get a response,” he said.
He added that he plans to raise her issue with Social Development Minister Donna Cox when he meets with her today.
“I saw the luggage. I stopped. I wondered what were the circumstances that led her to be there. She does not look mentally ill. I empathised with her. Every day in life, somebody is joining the ranks of homeless people. I thought we could do something to help her before she becomes insane or loses her social dignity. I did not pursue it any further.”