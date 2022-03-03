The body of Rishi Nagassar was removed from the pipleine at 12.36 am today.
In a statement, Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited said it has advised the family and offered counselling and condolences.
Paria said the recovery operation had to be conducted with extreme care given the fact that the bodies were lodged behind diving equipment in a 30-inch pipeline, 60ft below the surface and more than 100 feet inside.
Emtombed for six days, Nagassar had been sucked so far into the undersea crude oil pipeline that up to yesterday afternoon, it had not yet been found.
Paria had called Nagassar’s family yesterday morning to inform them they were now attempting a new method to get his remains out of the 1,200-foot (366-metre), 30-inch-diameter (76-centimetre) pipeline that connects Berth 5 to Berth 6 in the waters off Pointe-a-Pierre.
The Express was told by an industry expert with knowledge of the recovery effort that Paria was considering inserting a foam plug into the pipeline and pushing it along until Nagassar’s body could be recovered.
It appears as though Nagassar was the first person to be pulled into the pipeline, followed by a piece of equipment that has now blocked access to him.
The company had been able to find the bodies of Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jr by Monday afternoon by using high-pressure water to flush the pipeline. The bodies were recovered through the opening in which they were sucked in last Friday at 2.30 p.m.
The three men were known to be alive up to nightfall on Friday, according to the lone survivor, Christopher Boodram, who was rescued by volunteer divers shortly before 6 p.m.
The bodies have been returned to their families who are now preparing funerals for their loved ones.
What process?
However, the agonising wait continues for Nagassar’s wife, Vanessa Kussie.
In a brief telephone interview yesterday, Kussie said Paria had contacted her earlier in the day to say her husband’s body had not yet been found.
“But I think they really have no interest. What they are doing today should have been done since Friday. At least they would have tried to save him. That is all I have to say about that,” she said.
Her uncle, local government Councillor Allan Seepersad, said he was concerned that Nagassar’s body had not yet been recovered. “This is shocking. I cannot believe it. What is really being done. We want to know what the process they are using to get him out. I think we deserve that,” he said.
A company insider told the Express that following the recovery of the three bodies on Monday, a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) was sent into the pipeline, but reached up to 450 feet (122 metres) inside until it met an obstacle which appeared to be a plug. The plug is an inflatable device inserted into pipelines to prevent gases from escaping.
The plug was sucked in along with the men, their scuba gear and tools. Ali’s camera which he had been using to record the completion of the job was also found.
This inflatable plug, the Express was told, blocked the ROV from going farther into the pipeline to locate Nagassar’s body.
Company considers new plan
In a news release yesterday, Paria advised that operations continued throughout Tuesday night to recover Nagassar’s body.
“Given the complexity of this operation and the many variables to be considered, including environmental challenges, Paria has dedicated significant resources to ensuring that we recover Mr Nagassar’s body responsibly and respectfully.
“Throughout the night, consultation meetings were held with other technical experts to review alternative methods while ensuring that the body is recovered. We have attempted on several occasions, using remotely operated cameras, to try and locate the body, but have not been successful,” Paria said.
Paria said as it commences the next phase in the recovery process, “we are mindful of the careful and respectful retrieval of the body in a manner that minimises any impact to the environment”.
The company noted the incident has taken a significant toll on the families and loved ones of LMCS employees who were involved” and extended “deepest condolences to them at this extremely difficult time.
“We have committed to providing family members with counselling support during this time. As a company, we are also very mindful of the undue pain and anguish that can be caused when speculation and misinformation persist in the public domain.
“We take this opportunity to urge the public and interest groups to be thoughtful of presenting or sharing misinformation to the various media platforms. We also give the assurance that we will continue to provide updates, first to the families, and to the public, on the progress of the recovery operation as new information comes to hand.”