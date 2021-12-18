Variants detected at St Augustine Medical Lab

The three Omicron variant cases in Trinidad and Tobago were detected by the St Augustine Medical Laboratory.
An official at the management level of the private lab told the Sunday Express that COPA Airlines had requested the lab test the sample of the woman passenger who came to Trinidad and Tobago via Panama.
That woman had a positive Covid-19 test.
When her sample was taken on arrival to Trinidad via a PCR test, she was again Covid-19-positive.
The official said the lab conducted further testing for the Omicron variant.
He said national regulations require that when you get a Covid-19-positive case and variant, you send it to Public Health which was done.
The analysis of the Omicron sample was done on December 10 and on the morning of December 11, it was sent to Public Health.
The official said the lab wanted to experiment on samples to search for the Omicron variant.
He said the lab uses the PCR method for variant identification.
He said the gold standard for that is gene sequencing which The University of the West Indies (The UWI) uses.
The official said St Augustine laboratory was also the first to start testing for the Delta variant and initially they had done it for free.
He said Delta is now the main variant detected.
Asked how many samples in ten would have Delta, the official said seven.
He said they have stopped testing for Delta for free as it became too time-consuming and too costly.
At present, a PCR test costs $1,100 and testing for the Omicron variant costs an additional $100.
He said this is a “give-away” but it is needed to give the technicians something to stay on and work extra at night to do the testing.
“We were the first lab in Trinidad or the Caribbean doing PCR for Covid,” he said. “Now the doubles man, the coconut man, the nuts man, everybody doing testing. You see how suddenly labs pop up? Wouldn’t you question the standard of the work? Even doctors who ain’t know nothing about testing is doing and nothing is being done.”
The official said the quality of the sample is important in a PCR test.
“If I put the swab under your nose and I don’t get enough genetic material then you might be negative. I feel people should be trained and given a badge or something to ensure they can take a proper swab. Now everybody doing it and that could be dangerous,” he said.
The official said the high infection rate is related to people’s complacency and frustration.
He said when people get a negative antigen test it could be a low viral load, which the antigen test does not pick up.
“This time so, everybody have the virus. This lady (first Omicron case) is a perfect example, they said she had a positive PCR test and came in with a negative Antigen test. Isn’t that a red flag?” he asked.
He said the Health Ministry should have been working with private labs from the beginning of the pandemic.
“I think the mistake came from the beginning of Covid. The Ministry of Health should have embraced the private sector and work together instead of bashing (it). In a pandemic you need everybody on board,” he said.