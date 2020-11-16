UNITED National Congress (UNC) leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been challenged to a debate as well as invited to run a clean campaign ahead of the party’s December 6 internal elections by her sole competitor, Vasant Bharath.
In a letter to Persad-Bissessar on Sunday, Bharath extended Divali greetings as the holy festival was observed last Saturday and wished the Opposition Leader “well” when the party membership goes to the polls.
Expressing his respect, Bharath also stated that his decision to run for leadership of the party had no base in animosity but was being done in the interest of the party.
The former St Augustine MP went further to state that the UNC’s elections ought to be conducted under certain standards and calling the former prime minister to the debate podium, made a case for a clean campaign.
Bharath stated: “My decision to offer myself for leadership is not because of any personal animosity towards you. Respectfully, it is a decision which I genuinely feel is in the best interest of our beloved party and all its members. In that regard, I think it is our responsibility as leaders to ensure that this internal election is conducted with a high standard of civility and professionalism from which our members and supporters can derive a sense of pride.”
Bharath went on to suggest that the hustings remain clear of mud-slinging, saying, “I do not suggest that either of us pull our punches.”
However, he noted that “vigorous debate is the essence of democracy. However, I do think that certain ground rules can be established for both the conduct of elections and the manner in which we intend to campaign”.
Mature discussions
Bharath said “issues such as the party’s election committee, election rules, membership lists, and arrangements for polling day should ultimately be consensual and the product of mature discussions”.
“I also wish to raise the scheduling of a public debate on party issues among all candidates,” Bharath said.
“A public debate would serve to inform the members of our party of our respective views on rebuilding and retooling our party for success in future elections.”
The letter concluded: “I urge you to consider my request for the benefit of our party.”
Bharath stated last week on his Virtual Unity Platform that Persad-Bissessar had refused his offer of help for the August 10 general election, which saw the UNC fail to convince the electorate to put the party into government.
Bharath had also challenged Persad-Bissessar for the leadership in 2015 and was not selected to contest a seat for the party in the August general election.
He also last week raised a concern as to the “dubious” establishment of the party’s elections committee and said while the intention was not there at the moment, the possibility of having the courts ensure a free and fair election has not been ruled out.