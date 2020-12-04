Vasant Bharath is in cahoots with the People’s National Movement (PNM), says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
And she vowed he will never be allowed to take over the United National Congress (UNC).
Speaking at a virtual meeting on Thursday, Persad-Bissessar said Bharath and those on his team attacked the UNC and have openly campaigned for the PNM.
She said Bharath campaigned with PNM Moruga/Tableland candidate Winston “Gypsy” Peters in the August general election.
Without calling names but referring to former UNC member Jack Warner, who has thrown his support behind Bharath, Persad-Bissessar said he too also campaigned with the PNM against the UNC.
She noted that Warner had “openly confessed to strategising with the PNM in the 2015 election”.
“You have people who from other parties and who are not even UNC members campaigning with him,” she said, adding that unsuccessful PNM candidates are also part of Bharath’s team.
“These are the people you want to foist on the UNC and remove the sons and daughters of the UNC, you hate them...You say on your platform ‘all ah we coming back’. Well you not coming back!” she said.
“You don’t go and fraternise with the PNM and fraternise with people from other parties and come to say you want to lead UNC and all of we coming back,” she added.
Attacked own party
Persad-Bissessar questioned what Bharath intends to do with all the new people in the Opposition team focused on moving forward.
“You attacked your own party. You denigrated the members of your own party. You now want to come and lead this party. I say no way that is going to happen,” she said.
She said for years Warner used a newspaper to attack the UNC and campaign for the PNM. She said she gave him the name for the newspaper. “I said we are about the sun, the Rising Sun, call it Sunshine,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said her opponents know that without the UNC base they will never see the doorway into the Parliament again. “They know without our base not one of them can win a seat,” she said. She also chided those who were claiming to be responsible for her becoming prime minister in 2010.
“You made me prime minister? It’s the people of Trinidad and Tobago who made me prime minister...if you were so good you would have made yourself prime minister,” she said. The UNC internal elections take place tomorrow.
Persad-Bissessar is contesting the position of political leader and leading a “Star” slate of 17 people vying for the executive positions.
Bharath is challenging Persad-Bissessar for the leadership and also leading a full slate called the “Lotus”.