VAT relief on food staples starts Monday

Last month, when the Express visited several areas across the country and asked people what they were hoping for in the 2022 budget presentation, nearly all said they wanted to see a decrease in food prices.
Come Monday, they may get their wish to see a drop in the prices of certain grocery items as the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on a number of staples is set to take effect.
The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) said yesterday it has been working to meet the commitment to make the items VAT-free, as announced by Finance Minister Colm Imbert during the 2022 budget presentation on October 4.
Imbert identified the items that would be exempt from VAT from November 1, including cooking oil, biscuits, canned vegetables, corn flakes, canned fish, canned meat, curry, juice, sausages and ketchup.
Imbert said then that the items were chosen carefully after consultation with stakeholders.
“It was not a whimsical decision as some may think. We in fact consulted with the Supermarket Association and we asked them to give us the most commonly purchased items in a supermarket, and then we took a good look at all of these items and determined which of them had Customs duty on them and which had valued added tax on them,” Imbert had said. “Many of them were already tax-free and then we said the ones that are not tax-free and they are classified as basics, we will remove the value added tax from them.”
Factors that affect
food prices
In a statement yesterday SATT president Rajiv Diptee said he was happy to reassure customers that they would be able to purchase the items VAT free from Monday.
But he noted that other factors influence food prices.
“We recognise that exigencies continue to play a major role in the supply chain placing particular strain on global routes of shipping lanes worldwide contributing to the container crisis that plays a key role in the demand and supply model that places emphasis on the determination of food prices as we note that Trinidad and Tobago is a net importer of finished goods as well as inputs of production,” said Diptee.
However, he advised customers to recognise that they have purchasing power as retailers can only sell goods that customers continue to purchase with high frequency.
Diptee said the Association was committed to supporting local producers of goods, adding that he was looking forward to welcoming customers in the lead-up to Divali and Christmas.
Meanwhile, Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon said she will be visiting supermarkets on Monday to observe the level of compliance with the new VAT system.
Staff members from the Consumer Affairs Division are expected to accompany her on these visits.
The full list of items to be VAT free from Monday is:
• Oil: Vegetable/soya bean, coconut, canola
• Ghee
• Peanut butter
• Black pepper and other spices
• Family cereal/cereals for children/ hot cereal oats/steel cut oats
• Milk substitute, condensed milk
• Instant/ground coffee
• Black/green tea (3kg and under)
• Orange/apple/fresh juice
• Still water (bottled)
• Canned tuna, mackerel, peas, beans, corn, mixed vegetables
• Mayonnaise, ketchup
• Roti skin
• Soup (packaged)
• Geera (crushed or ground)
• Soya: chunks/minced
• Ground dhal
• Cheese slices
• Table butter
• Meat: pigtail, sausages (canned or otherwise packaged), seasoned meat, ham/turkey slices, chicken lunch meats, bologna
• Biscuits and crackers.