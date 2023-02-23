A man was shot dead by police yesterday morning in Morvant. He is Ricardo “Max” Martin from the Vegas community.
According to police reports, around midday yesterday, officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force were conducting enquiries in the community following the murders of 38-year-old Elvis Anthony Pearson and 30-year-old Brad Keon Thomas.
When the officers arrived in the Vegas community, they were allegedly greeted by gunfire.
The officers took cover and returned fire. In the aftermath, Martin was found on the ground, bleeding from multiple wounds.
Next to him was an AR-15 assault rifle, police said.
The injured man was then placed in a police vehicle and taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Martin was well-known to investigators, police said.
This incident has pushed the number of persons killed in confrontations with police to 11 this year.