Tinting and drivers who violate traffic lights will be under closer scrutiny when the Road Traffic and Motor Vehicle policy is reviewed again.
So said Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan as he delivered the feature address during the World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims virtual conference yesterday. The regular fair and walk-a-thon did not happen because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Sinanan also said for 2020, there has been a “26 per cent decline in road traffic accidents and 23 per cent in road traffic offences.” The theme for 2020 was “Remember...Support...Act.”
Those in attendance included conference facilitator Ezekiel Moore; Arrive Alive president Sharon Inglefield; Vincent Pereira president BHP Billiton TT; Wendell DeLeon behaviour change therapist; and soca superstar Voice (Aaron St Louis), who reminded everyone about the “Year For Love”.
Consensus among speakers was that people who have lost loved ones to accidents continue to grieve, and, survivors are constantly traumatised. They also shared that if road users exercised more vigilance and caution, and practised responsible driving, the tally of road accidents could have been avoided.
Special thanks went to Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and first responders like ambulance personnel. Road users who obeyed the laws were praised for not violating traffic rules and regulations and exercising courtesy on the nation’s roads.
As Moore led in observing a minute of silence for departed soul, the screen was alive with images of lighted candles, portraits and photographs of their loved ones in happier times.
Citing WHO Statistics, Sinanan said: “Every 24 seconds, someone loses a son, daughter or colleague to road traffic accidents. Most to the tragedies could have been avoided.”
2018 toll lowest since 1958
Moving to Trinidad and Tobago statistics, Sinanan added: “For 2018, showed the lowest (road traffic) since 1958. Legislation and policing are important.
“Since May, when the demerit system was introduced, 8,075 tickets (were given) for not wearing seatbelts, and 4,348 for speeding offences.”
Sinanan appealed to road users “Be more careful. One death is one death too many.”
Inglefield said everyone who has lost loved ones to road traffic accidents knows the pain they carry. “Show support and help others to heal,” she urged.
Quoting an African proverb, Pereira said: “If you want to go fast, quickly go alone. If you want to go far, go together. Hopefully, we will make the right choice.”
De Leon said people feel guilt for causing the deaths of loved ones, including their precious children. People should drive properly to get to their destination.
“Is it easy to relive such trauma? Some do it in the closet, and, hide about it. After so many years, we are still grieving. Take your time. Get there in one piece. Get there alive,” he said.