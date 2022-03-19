Vendors: Chaguanas Market in a mess

“Enough is enough.”
That was the cry of a number of vendors at the Chaguanas Market over what they have described as the over-bearing conditions under which they have to ply their trade.
“They shut down the toilets and put four disposable units in the car park for the entire market to use. How do they expect these four units to serve the entire market?” said a vegetable and provision vendor who did not want to be identified.
Noting that the units fill up quickly due to the number of people using them, he said when the units are filled, they become unsanitary for others to use.
“Some of us have to pay to use the washroom facilities at nearby bars and supermarkets,” the vendor added.
He said the toilets have been closed since the second half of last year because the sewer pump stopped working and the Chaguanas Borough Corporation (CBC) has not repaired or replaced the pump.
The vendor also said the water system serving the market is in a state of disrepair, resulting in a number of leaks and the wastage of water.
“These issues have been going on for far too long,” he stated.
Meat vendors
frustrated
The meat vendors also voiced frustration over what they said were three major issues that are causing them significant financial loss.
One vendor told the Express two of the three chillers went down in 2020 and the third stopped working in October last year.
They said they have to store their meat at home and then transport it daily to the market.
“So you see how we sell meat here, it’s not in a chiller. If it were in a chiller we would bring out more as fast as we sell, but as it is now all our meats are left exposed to the heat so when we take what’s left and we carry it back home, and we bring it out next morning, you find we have to throw it away,” one vendor said.
Another said some of them have had to purchase deep freezers just to try and mitigate the inconvenience.
“Now in the past where you could have stayed here until two, three o’clock (in the afternoon), you can’t do that again. By 12 o’clock you have to pack up and go, so that’s another inconvenience. We reach to a state like we give up,” he said.
The second issue was that the meat section is an air-conditioned area but the units are not working.
“Watch at this... one, two, three, four, five units but no air-condition and no blower,” he said.
The third issue the meat vendors raised is that they have been forced to operate without access to an abattoir.
“We have no abattoir, we have to go to Port of Spain to kill our animals. We have to leave home all three o’clock in the morning. They said they would repair the Chaguanas abattoir and nothing has been done for the past three years, so we’re just suffering,” said one vendor.
Mayor aware of issues
Contacted yesterday, Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed said his heart goes out to the vendors as he is aware of the issues they’ve been battling but the CBC did not have the funds to properly address issues at the market.
“We bought a pump around October last year and it spoiled. Then we bought another one and that spoiled also, so what we did was to investigate what was happening with the sewer system.
“When we opened up the system we discovered there was a major problem with the cesspit system in the corporation. So what we have to do is redo the entire system at this point in time, and this is something where we need the urgent intervention of the Minister of Local Government to come and see what is going on in the Chaguanas Market because this cesspit is a major, major issue and it even calls for the closure of the market if this isn’t rectified as soon as possible,” Mohammed explained.
He noted the corporation is still awaiting Public Sector Investment Programme funding to address the problems at the market.
“The funding that we get to allocate towards this market is not sufficient. You’re talking about a market with a huge infrastructure, it’s not a regular 50-feet by 100-feet space. It’s a massive property and it needs a lot of intervention and a lot of funding to have things repaired and restored properly,” said Mohammed.
“I’m calling on the minister to come and see what is going on in the market because I hear the complaints and I know all the complaints the vendors have. It’s not that we’re not trying to fix these things but we can only work with we have.
He added: “Right now suppliers want to be paid before they even engage in work in the market.”
The mayor said apart from the issues raised by the vendors, the market’s structure has also deteriorated to the point where the columns are now faulty.
“They are rotting right now so we have to redo all the columns and the under-ceiling has to be redone also, and that’s another issue. The fans are not working in the market, the chillers are not working in the market but the funding that we get can’t even start to fix all these things we know of.
“So this is something that would need a major intervention by the Minister of Local Government, to come and see what is going on with the market first, starting with the cesspit and then the other things so when they allocating funding, they would know what is needed,” Mohammed said.
Newly Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi could not be immediately reached by phone yesterday for comment.