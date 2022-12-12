Vendors happy with police presence

The increased presence of police in Port of Spain is being welcomed by several vendors and shopkeepers.
On Friday, the Port of Spain Division launched its anti-crime initiative for the Yuletide season.
The initiative was given the code name “DEER”, which represents detection and disruption; enforcement, education and awareness: and rapid response.
Speaking with the Express on Saturday, vendors said the increased police presence had left them feeling safer.
“I’m just hoping it’s not a gimmick thing and they keep up the police presence even after Christmas. The way the country is right now, it almost feels like every man is for themselves. So this here, where you are seeing the police moving up and down, this is what we need, because it means that there could be some less stress when people come into town to shop,” said Amresh Singh, a fruit vendor on Charlotte Street.
“I have no complaints. I won’t say I’m feeling safe, but I am feeling safer. We not seeing much of the riff-raffs and I not even hearing about snatchers actually. So the presence of the police is clearly working,” added Ashley, a variety store worker.
Andrew Prescott, a fish vendor, said he was even considering opening later on weekends due to the increased police presence.
“Normally by 6 p.m., I would try to lock off and go home ‘cause it’s generally not safe, and it’s dark. But now with the police out, and people still staying around those hours, I’m considering just staying myself and seeing how much more extra sales I can get in the day,” Prescott said.
Last Friday, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez said he welcomed the initiative as he believed it would lead to increased visits to the capital city.
He also noted that the effectiveness of the move could be seen with the safe experience of thousands of cruise ship visitors in Port of Spain earlier this month.
“We are working. I am here to tell you that we have now surpassed last year’s figure of 72 firearms which we found on the streets of Port of Spain. The police in Port of Spain are working,” Martinez said.