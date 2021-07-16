Venezuelan charged with human trafficking

Venezuelan Yilfrenth Alisson Ramirez Diaz was yesterday remanded into custody after appearing in court on human trafficking charges.
Diaz, 29, also called “Morfeo”, was charged for the following:
•Receiving and transporting for the purpose of sexual exploitation contrary to Section 16 of the Trafficking in Persons Act 12:10
•Transporting for the purpose of exploiting the prostitution of another, contrary to Section 23 of the Trafficking in Persons Act 12:10
•Procuration for prostitution contrary to section 17 of the Sexual Offences Act 11:28.
Police said in a statement yesterday that an operation was carried out on July 12 where a vehicle was intercepted and two Venezuelans were arrested.
Investigations were carried out involving the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU), and the Special Investigations Task Force (SITF).
The exercise was coordinated by DCP McDonald Jacob and Senior Supt Christopher Paponette and spearheaded by Supt Michael Veronique with legal assistance and advice from legal officer, Zaheer Ali.
After receiving legal advice, Diaz was charged with the three offences, police said.
He was not called upon to plead when he appeared before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court, the statement added.
He was remanded into custody and the matter was adjourned to August 13.
The charges were laid by acting Cpl Damien Bynoe of the CTU.