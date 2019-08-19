Police have rescued a 17-year-old Venezuelan national who was abducted and being kept in a house in exchange for drugs.
The victim told police that she lives in Longdenville.
She said that at about 6p.m. on Saturday, she had been taken away from her home in a green Nissan vehicle driven by a ‘Rastaman’.
Also in the car were two Venezuelan men and another unknown man.
The men were speaking about marijuana, and police were told that it was agreed that the 17-year-old would be used as ‘collateral’ as a guarantee that the drugs would be delivered.
She was taken to a house at St Ann’s, Port of Spain and left there.
After more than 12 hours had passed without word from the parties involved, the teenager, fearful for her life, and called for assistance.
At about 11.30a.m. on Sunday, the officers went to a home along Symond Road, St Ann’s, and found the girl.
Four men found at the house were detained. One is a US citizen, who has an address in Las Cuevas, the Express was told.